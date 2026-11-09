President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling him an 'honourable guy' despite allegations that the billionaire executive had an affair with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, 8 November, Trump said he had not discussed the allegations with Huang but appeared confident that the technology executive should remain in charge of the world's leading AI chipmaker.

'I have not spoken to him about it,' Trump said before returning to Washington. 'I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on.'

Asked whether Huang should continue as Nvidia's chief executive, Trump gave an emphatic response. 'I think so. Oh yeah, sure,' he said.

The president also defended Huang when questioned about the national security concerns surrounding the allegations, suggesting the Nvidia boss deserved an opportunity to explain himself. 'I think he's an honourable guy,' Trump said, adding that Huang had 'done an amazing job for our country'.

He also suggested he would have no problem taking the executive on his planned trip to Asia later this month. 'I don't know, but I'd certainly take him,' Trump said.

Nvidia Launches Investigation Into CEO's Relationship

Trump's defence of the Nvidia CEO comes as Nvidia's board launches an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

According to multiple reports, US intelligence officials had warned the Trump administration that a woman who had developed a close relationship with Huang was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency.

The woman, identified in reports as Alice Huang, is a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International. The two are not related.

She was allegedly recruited to gather information on the Nvidia chief for Beijing, raising concerns about whether the relationship could have exposed sensitive corporate or national security information. China's foreign ministry has dismissed the espionage allegations as 'groundless speculation'.

The allegations have also drawn attention to Nvidia's position at the centre of the global artificial intelligence race. Its advanced processors power many of the data centres and computing systems used to develop AI technology, making the company strategically important to the US.

Huang Apologises to Family and Nvidia Employees

In a letter to Nvidia employees, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

'Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,' he wrote. 'My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility.'

He also pledged to cooperate fully with the board's investigation, saying he was committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting American national security.

The company's board said it had 'no reason to believe' that national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, but would examine all available information. Huang, 63, will remain CEO while the investigation proceeds.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly overseen the preparation of a classified memo outlining US concerns about the situation.

Rubio declined to comment on the matter when questioned by reporters on Sunday, citing its sensitive nature.

For now, Trump appears to have little interest in distancing himself from the Nvidia chief, despite the growing scrutiny surrounding his personal life and the potential national security implications.