Jeremih talked about his near-death experience with COVID-19, where he called himself a living and walking testimony on how people should take the disease seriously after battling it for over a month in the hospital.

The R&B singer recalled the nightmare he experienced during an appearance on "Sway In The Morning." He agreed with what show host Sway Calloway said that his experience should be a learning opportunity for those who are still in denial that COVID-19 is real.

"It definitely is real. I didn't take it for granted and truth be told, this was kind of like one of those you know...I'm a living, walking testimony," Jeremih said.

The 33-year-old singer then talked about his hospitalisation and recalled how he was "really down bad for the last month and a half." He admitted that he does not even remember the day he was brought to the hospital.

"That's how messed up it was," Jeremih said, adding that he had to look at photos of his time in the ICU to remember what he went through with COVID-19.

"I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like in a dream. And I ain't gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light," he shared.

The "Birthday Sex" artist revealed that the disease messed up his body so badly. He was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a condition he said was a "rare case of cause and effect of COVID."

"All my organs became inflamed. My heart went out, stopped beating, and started beating irregularly," he revealed adding that his kidneys also went out and his liver started to go bad. All those times he did not know what was going on since he was unconscious..

Jeremih said that he had to relearn how to walk, eat, and do basic stuff he used to do when he was moved out of the ICU to a regular room in the hospital. He mentioned that he has "never been to a hospital" in his life prior to getting the virus.

Now that he is on his road to a full recovery, he is thankful to God that he came out of the experience alive. Jeremih called it "a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound" to have had to battle COVID-19 as it made him realise that he needed to take a break.