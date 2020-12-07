Jeremih left Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday evening following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19.

The R&B singer walked out of the hospital with his mother, Gwenda Starling, by his side. She said walking is a major accomplishment in itself for him after the deadly disease left him battling for his life in the ICU. Shortly after his release, Jeremih thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," the 33-year-old "MihTy" hitmaker said in a statement sent to ABC7Chicago.

"I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," he added, and sent a "special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 cents [sic], and Diddy for their love and support."

Jeremih's fellow artists rallied fans for prayers for his healing as soon as they learned of his battle with COVID-19. The singer, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, was in the ICU for several days and on a ventilator due to complications brought by the disease. Thankfully, he is getting better now and will complete his recovery at his mother's Chicago home.

"I'm getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me," Jeremih concluded his message.

In response to his release from the hospital, Chance the Rapper also sent his gratitude to the medical staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He also thanked everyone who held Jeremih "up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony."

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

The "Holy" rapper also praised God for Jeremih's healing ahead of his release from the hospital. He shared that he is "filled with praise" after he talked to the "Late Nights" singer on the phone "for the first time in almost a month."

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Jeremih was taken off ventilator support on Nov. 19 but remained in the ICU because he was still in critical condition. He was then transferred to a regular hospital room two days after and remained there as he recovered from COVID-19 until his release.