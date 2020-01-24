Jesse Metcalfe was spotted "making out" with model Jade Albany just a few days after the actor split from fiancée Cara Santana, who he had been with for 13 years.

According to US Weekly, an eyewitness claimed to the outlet that the "Desperate Housewives" actor was on a night out with the model at Social Jam Mondays at State Social House in West Hollywood, on Wednesday, just days after he ended his relationship with long-time girlfriend Cara Santana.

"I hadn't seen him before at Social Jam Mondays. He was dancing with a woman [Albany] and they were making out more than the usual couple at State Social usually does," the onlooker revealed to the outlet.

The 41-year-old has been spotted with multiple women in Los Angeles since then. According to a report on Mail Online, apart from cozying up with Jade Albany, the actor also had lunch with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre. Pictures of Metcalfe holding hands with Pillmann have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

Even before their breakup made it to the news, Metcalfe was reportedly spotted "all over and kissing a blonde girl who was not Cara," earlier this month. "The girls Jesse has been with are aware of Jesse's relationship with Cara and he has been telling them along with other friends that 'it's complicated' between the two of them," an insider told the publication.

Meanwhile, Santana's BFF Olivia Culpo took a stand for her best friend in a series of Instagram stories and also accused Metcalfe of cheating on the 35-year-old. "Don't cheat... Nobody likes a cheater," she posted on Instagram along with a photo of Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls. She posted another picture of Macaulay Culkin holding a BB gun as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," and wrote: "When somebody upsets my best friend," tagging Santana in the post.

Santana's friend and beauty influencer Steph Shep also came to her defence when someone commented via Instagram that the former couple "broke up weeks ago," and replied: "no, they didn't."

The designer-actress was reportedly "blindsided" by the other women because she and Metcalfe were having talks and hadn't "officially broken up."

"Cara is beyond hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love. Her parents have been married forever. She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him and this really stings," a source shared.