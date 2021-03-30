Jessica Simpson revealed in a social media post on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 last year. She said she got through the disease as well as the other challenges by not letting fear take over her.

The "Open Book" author talked about getting the virus in a Twitter post as she promoted her upcoming book of essays called "Take The Lead." She said she started writing the essay on the same day she got her COVID-19 diagnosis.

"This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19," Simpson wrote in the caption.

The 40-year old did not go into detail about her experience with the disease. She did not say how exactly she contracted the virus, how long she had it, or reveal her symptoms. However, she said her COVID-19 diagnosis was one of the challenges she overcame in 2020 which she fought using resilience and with God's help.

"We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you," Simpson wrote.

"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear," she added.

Simpson partnered with Amazon's "Original Stories" series for "Take The Lead," in which she shares an essay on "self-acceptance, parenthood, and overcoming fear." It will be available for free on Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited on April 29 along with audio she herself narrated.

Simpson admitted earlier this week that the pandemic has been challenging for her especially as a working mum. She had to "multitask on a whole new level" between her kids taking up Zoom classes, remotely running her "Jessica Simpson Collection," and trying her best to keep her family smiling. She shares three kids with her husband Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae, 2, and Maxwell Drew, 8½, and son Ace Knute, 7½.