Jessica Simpson talked about the contents of her upcoming memoir, "Open Book," where she says that John Meyer made her anxious and rely on alcohol to mask her nerves.

"The Fashion Star" alum spoke about how Meyer made her swoon at just the sight of him singing with his guitar. She said "he'd walk into a room and pickup his guitar and you'd swoon." But she admitted that she wanted to know the "man behind the guitar" so they secretly dated for months.

Simpson recalled that it was good at first. She would hear praises from Meyer, who kept telling her that he was obsessed with her, "sexually and emotionally."

However, she later realised that their relationship was becoming unhealthy. The "Carry Me Away" singer made her feel "physically powerful" but also "insecure around him in other ways."

"I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," Simpson wrote in her memoir as quoted by People.

She revealed that it came to a point when she had to have her friend double check her text messages for correct grammar and spelling before she sent them to him. Simpson said it was during her relationship with Meyer that she started "relying on alcohol to mask my nerves" because he would make her anxiety spike.

Their relationship ended after he called her a "sexual napalm" in a Playboy 2010 interview. She felt betrayed that he would break her trust. She called his revelation "shocking" because things about how a woman is in bed should never be discussed publicly.

"He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that...He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn't, that was it for me," Simpson shared adding that she erased his number right away and that Meyer made it easy for her to walk away.

Simpson acknowledged that Meyer had publicly apologised and admitted that she does not want to take that away from him. She said Meyer does not know her perspective as a woman and that he only met "Jess in her 20s."