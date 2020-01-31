After opening up about her struggle with addiction, Jessica Simpson has revealed that she was drunk during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017.

The singer opened up about her debacle on national television and said she "can't even watch the interview," where she made comments like, "We have an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus," when the mother-of-two was asked if she was pregnant again.

"It was a weak moment for me and I wasn't in the right place. I had started a spiral and I couldn't catch up with myself ... and that was with alcohol," the 39-year-old told "Today" about her May 2017 appearance on Ellen. Simpson had also said at the show: "I don't think I've ever had a seven-year relationship ... other than with a woman," while talking about her seven-year-old marriage with Eric Johnson.

Her Ellen interview had gone viral at the time, after which confused viewers started commenting on social media. "The woman can barely put together a coherent sentence...is she related to Trumpty Dumpty? It's painful to watch her," a Twitter user had said, while another wrote: "You gotta give Ellen credit!...she has patience of a Saint!! I'm glad Jessica is getting help. Alcoholism is a very sad disease!"

The singer was on "Today" to promote her new memoir "Open Book," in which she also talks about experiencing sexual abuse as a child, that lured her into alcoholism in adulthood.

In another interview about the "Open Book," the singer finally confessed to her fling with singer-actor Justin Timberlake. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, the "With You" singer revealed she had kissed the "Friends With Benefits" actor after her divorce with the "98 Degrees" band member Nick Lachey in 2006, reports E! News.

"After divorce and he (Timberlake) was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting,'" she recalled.

Simpson added that she remembers Timberlake getting back on the phone soon after the kiss, and worrying if it is another woman, but it later turned out that he was texting actor Ryan Gosling.

"But apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, 'Oh, okay. Um...So we don't kiss again. That's done,'" Simpson recalls, adding that Ryan would have won the bet if she knew about it.

Simpson tied the knot with retired NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014, and they welcomed three children together: daughter Maxwell, seven, son Ace, six, and daughter Birdie, 10 months.