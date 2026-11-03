FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono is reportedly devastated following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who suffered a fatal on-pitch collision with him during a second-division football match in Spain.

De Miguel, 30, died on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, after collapsing during stoppage time at Tenerife's Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium the previous evening.

The striker suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest after Owono rushed from his goal to challenge him for a long ball. Medical personnel treated De Miguel before he was taken to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

His condition subsequently deteriorated, and Tenerife confirmed his death at approximately 8am local time. Owono received a straight red card, and the match was abandoned. The incident has since prompted a police investigation, questions over possible criminal liability and reports of abuse directed at the goalkeeper.

Will Jesús Owono Face Criminal Charges Over Fatal Collision?

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, but Santa Cruz de Tenerife's chief prosecutor, José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, believes criminal prosecution is unlikely.

Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE, Sánchez-Jáuregui said it would be 'very difficult' to pursue criminal charges because the collision occurred during active play. He cited Spanish Supreme Court precedent involving injuries sustained during sporting competitions.

Investigators will examine the referee's report and findings from football disciplinary authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the challenge. However, receiving a red card does not automatically establish criminal liability. Sporting sanctions and criminal proceedings involve separate legal standards.

The High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands explained that judicial investigations are routine following deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents. De Miguel's family could pursue legal action, although the prosecutor indicated that establishing criminal responsibility would be difficult.

💔 TRAGEDY: 30-year-old CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel has died after a horrific collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a 2–2 match



He suffered cardiac arrest, was resuscitated and rushed to hospital, but tragically lost his life#jesusdemiguel #RIP #dwts pic.twitter.com/KHt2ac0sp0 — GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) November 3, 2026

Jesús Owono Reportedly in 'Profound Distress' After Tragedy

Spanish media have described the 25-year-old goalkeeper as devastated following the incident. Journalist Iván Álvarez, of Diari d'Andorra, told radio station Cadena COPE that Owono was seen crying and praying in the dressing room.

According to Álvarez, the goalkeeper intended to contact De Miguel and his family privately to apologise and offer support before issuing a public statement. However, after De Miguel's death, it remains unclear whether Owono subsequently contacted his family.

The goalkeeper also reportedly faced hostility from supporters. Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that spectators shouted 'murderer' at Owono while medical personnel treated De Miguel on the pitch.

Similar accusations reportedly appeared online, and Owono subsequently deactivated his Instagram account. There has been no judicial finding that the goalkeeper deliberately injured De Miguel.

FC Andorra Offers Psychological Support After Striker's Death

FC Andorra expressed its condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates and CD Tenerife, describing the tragedy as devastating. Club president Ferran Vilaseca acknowledged its emotional impact during a Tuesday news conference.

Andorra confirmed that psychological support was being offered to players, coaching staff and employees. The club also requested the postponement of its upcoming match against RCD Mallorca.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid were among the clubs paying tribute, while the Royal Spanish Football Federation postponed scheduled matches as a mark of respect. Tenerife thanked supporters on behalf of De Miguel's family and requested privacy.