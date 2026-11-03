Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel has died aged 30 after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second-division match on Monday, 2 November 2026.

The CD Tenerife forward collapsed after colliding with Owono, who had rushed out of his penalty area to challenge for a long ball during the closing stages of their match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. Medical personnel treated him on the pitch before transporting him to hospital by ambulance.

Tenerife confirmed his death at 08:00 on Tuesday, 3 November, after his neurological condition deteriorated overnight. His death prompted tributes from football clubs and governing bodies across Europe.

How The Collision Triggered A Medical Emergency

According to Reuters, De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Owono rushed out of his penalty area and struck him in the chest with his knee while attempting to clear the ball.

The collision occurred during stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. De Miguel collapsed and remained motionless as players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance.

The Guardian reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was taken to intensive care. Medical personnel managed to restore his pulse in the ambulance before transferring him to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

The newspaper reported that he did not regain consciousness following the incident. Although Tenerife initially described his condition as stable, the club announced at approximately 05:00 on Tuesday that his neurological condition had deteriorated.

He died three hours later.

Owono received a straight red card following the collision, and referee Manuel Ángel Pérez Hernández abandoned the match in the 108th minute.

In its official announcement, Tenerife confirmed De Miguel's death at 08:00.

'Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,' the club said.

The club also expressed its condolences to his family, loved ones and Tenerife supporters, while requesting respect for the family's privacy.

Spanish Police Investigate De Miguel's Death

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death, with proceedings now under judicial supervision, according to EFE.

Police sources confirmed the investigation to the news agency following the footballer's death at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

The High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands explained that deaths considered non-natural, including those resulting from accidents, automatically trigger judicial proceedings under Spanish law.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui told EFE that criminal proceedings would be difficult to pursue because the collision occurred during a sporting event.

He said investigators would first need to examine the referee's report and the findings of the Sports Disciplinary Committee.

The assessment would include whether the challenge was considered dangerous or reckless and whether there was evidence that Owono intended to cause harm.

The prosecutor referred to Spanish Supreme Court jurisprudence under which injuries sustained during sporting activity are generally not punishable, except in circumstances such as an intentional assault by one player on another during a stoppage in play.

Football Clubs Pay Tribute To De Miguel

FC Andorra expressed its condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates and Tenerife following his death.

Club president Gerard Piqué, the former Barcelona defender and Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media: 'I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesús.'

Barcelona also expressed its support for the forward's family, while Real Madrid issued a statement offering condolences to his loved ones and teammates.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the governing body was heartbroken by De Miguel's death.

'We have searched for words and found only silence,' Čeferin said.

UEFA announced that moments of silence would be observed before European matches throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed its scheduled Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures on Tuesday as a mark of respect.

De Miguel's Football Career

Born in Madrid in 1996, De Miguel began his professional career with Leganés B in 2015 before representing several Spanish clubs, including Inter Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Navalcarnero, Unionistas de Salamanca and Castellón.

He joined Tenerife from Castellón in 2025 and helped the club secure promotion to the Segunda División during the 2025-26 season.

His former Unionistas teammate Fernando Román also paid tribute, sharing photographs of the pair on social media.

'You were more than a friend... I will never forget you... Rest in Peace,' Román wrote.