Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old former college athlete from Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after collapsing during the New York City Marathon. She was just two miles from completing her first marathon when she suffered a medical emergency in Central Park.

Her father, Steve Apa, said doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a potentially fatal condition involving the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue. However, an official cause of death had not been publicly established.

Apa had spent months preparing for the 26.2-mile race, which she entered to raise money for Parkinson's disease research. She was running in memory of her grandfather, who died in 2022 after battling the condition.

Who Was Rachel Apa? Former College Athlete Running in Memory of Her Grandfather

Apa grew up in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, and played Division I field hockey at Bucknell University. She graduated in May 2024 with a degree in business administration and subsequently joined TE Connectivity as a product manager. She had also begun pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Charleston Southern University.

Athletics had long been part of her life. Her grandfather helped inspire that passion, encouraging her to embrace physical challenges before Parkinson's disease affected his mobility.

In a fundraising message, Apa described him as a role model who shaped her love of sports and movement. Completing the marathon was intended as a tribute to him.

Apa initially felt exceptionally strong during Sunday's race. She texted her father that she had 'never felt this good', according to People.

Her messages changed as the race progressed. Around miles 18 and 19, she complained of pain, writing 'Ow' and then 'Ow, ow', while her father encouraged her to take it easy.

Near mile 24, her tracking information stopped updating. Spectators administered CPR before race medical staff took over and used a defibrillator. She was subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where doctors continued trying to save her.

Apa died at approximately 9.40pm. Her father described the loss as 'unfathomable', saying she had appeared to be in excellent physical condition.

New York Road Runners, which organises the marathon, subsequently expressed condolences to her family, friends and the running community.

What Is Rhabdomyolysis? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Explained

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when damaged skeletal muscle breaks down and releases proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream. These substances can damage the kidneys and disrupt the body's chemical balance, potentially causing dangerous heart rhythms, kidney failure and other serious complications.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the condition can develop following extreme physical exertion, heat exposure or traumatic injury. Other possible triggers include certain medications, underlying medical disorders and prolonged muscle compression.

Even experienced athletes can develop exercise-related rhabdomyolysis.

Common warning signs include unusually severe muscle pain, weakness, swelling and dark, tea-coloured urine. Some patients may also experience nausea, reduced urination or profound exhaustion.

Symptoms may appear hours or days after muscle damage, making early recognition difficult. Not everyone experiences the classic warning signs.

Doctors diagnose the condition using blood tests to measure creatine kinase (CK), an enzyme released when muscle tissue is damaged. Repeated testing may be necessary to monitor CK levels and determine whether the condition is worsening or improving.

Treatment depends on severity. Less severe cases may require rest and fluids, while moderate to severe cases generally require hospitalisation and intravenous fluids.

Doctors also monitor kidney function and electrolyte levels. Severe complications can require dialysis or emergency treatment for abnormal heart rhythms.

The CDC advises anyone experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent serious complications, including permanent damage.

Although Apa's father said doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, New York Road Runners did not independently confirm the medical cause. An official cause of death had not been publicly established.

Another Runner Died After Collapsing During a South Korean Half-Marathon

Apa's death followed another fatal running incident in South Korea involving 25-year-old influencer and graduate researcher Yoo Ji-won.

Yoo collapsed on 11 October during the Seoul Race half-marathon, approximately 500 metres from the finish line. Yoo studied artificial intelligence semiconductors at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). She was also an accomplished runner who shared her training achievements online.

A race official reportedly performed CPR after finding her near the 20.6-kilometre mark. She was taken to hospital but later died.

The Seoul Race Organising Committee expressed condolences and pledged to review the incident.

Unlike Apa's case, no medical cause has been publicly disclosed for Yoo's death. There is no verified evidence that rhabdomyolysis contributed to her collapse.