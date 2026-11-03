Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old runner from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died after collapsing during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, 1 November 2026, just two miles from the finish line.

She collapsed near the 24-mile marker in Central Park at approximately 13:30 local time. Spectators rushed to help her, with a bystander performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before race medical personnel arrived and used a defibrillator.

Her father, Steve Apa, told The New York Times that doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition involving muscle breakdown. However, New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner had not established an official cause of death as of 3 November.

What Happened to Rachel Apa During the Marathon?

Apa was running her first New York City Marathon when she collapsed during the final stages of the 26.2-mile race.

According to The New York Times, spectators rushed to help her near mile 24. Bystanders, including doctors, attempted to revive her through CPR before race medical personnel arrived and used a defibrillator.

The New York Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY that a 24-year-old woman had experienced a 'medical episode' near the 24-mile marker and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Apa was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where doctors attempted to save her life. Her mother, Michelle Apa, travelled to the hospital in a separate ambulance, according to her father.

She was pronounced dead at approximately 21:40, Steve told The New York Times.

What Were Rachel Apa's Final Messages to Her Father?

Steve Apa was monitoring his daughter's progress through the marathon's tracking application from their home in Pennsylvania while sending her messages throughout the race.

At around mile seven, Rachel told her father: 'Never felt better. I must have done the carb loading correctly for the first time,' according to USA TODAY.

However, her messages changed as she progressed through the course.

At approximately mile 18, she texted him: 'Ow.' A mile later, she sent another message saying: 'Ow, ow.'

Steve encouraged her to take it easy and maintain a comfortable pace.

At mile 23, he sent another message: 'Final stretch. Finished, not speed.'

He received no further replies.

Her parents subsequently noticed that her location on the tracking application had stopped moving near mile 24. Michelle, who was watching the race along the route, headed towards the area after learning that her daughter had stopped progressing.

What Is Rhabdomyolysis, the Condition Linked to Rachel Apa's Death?

Steve Apa identified rhabdomyolysis as the condition doctors had attributed to his daughter's death, according to The New York Times.

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases proteins and other substances from muscle cells into the bloodstream. According to the Cleveland Clinic, excessive physical exertion, injuries, certain medications and underlying medical conditions can trigger it.

The release of myoglobin and other muscle-cell contents into the bloodstream can cause kidney damage and serious complications. Common symptoms include muscle pain, weakness, stiffness and dark-coloured urine.

Severe cases can become life-threatening and require prompt medical attention.

Why Was Rachel Apa Running the New York City Marathon?

Apa was raising money for the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of her paternal grandfather, who died from the disease in 2022.

On her fundraising page, she described him as her childhood role model and credited him with inspiring her love of sports and physical activity.

'My grandfather was my role model growing up. He taught me to stay active, push my limits, and embrace challenges, shaping my love for sports and movement,' she wrote.

A former Division I field hockey player at Bucknell University, Apa was a lifelong athlete, her father told USA TODAY.

She graduated with a business degree, worked as a product manager and had recently moved to Charleston, South Carolina, to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree at Charleston Southern University.

Steve said his daughter had trained extensively for the marathon and was prepared for the race.

'She was always full of life. Always a go-getter,' he told USA TODAY.

New York Road Runners, which organises the marathon, expressed condolences following her death.

'Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the runner's family, friends, and the entire running community,' the organisation said.