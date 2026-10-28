Mexican television presenter Ernesto Chavana faced criticism after kicking a production drone during a live broadcast of Es Show, causing it to strike Colombian model Isabella Rojas in the face.

The incident occurred in Monterrey, Mexico, on 26 October. Rojas left the set with help from fellow cast members to receive medical attention.

Footage from Es Show, broadcast on Canal 6 by Multimedios, shows Chavana kicking the drone. The device then flies towards the woman standing behind him and strikes Rojas, who covers her face and reacts in pain.

The footage circulated on social media, where some viewers criticised Chavana for kicking the drone while other cast members were nearby.

How Did Ernesto Chavana's Drone Kick Injure Isabella Rojas?

The incident happened while Chavana was presenting Es Show, an entertainment programme filmed in Monterrey. Footage shows a drone near the presenter before he kicks it towards the models standing behind him.

Rojas, a Colombian model and dancer known on the programme as 'La Colombiana', was struck in the face. Other cast members helped her leave the set.

The footage shows the collision but does not, by itself, establish Chavana's intention. Subsequent reports described Rojas' injury as a cut to her lip.

The incident also drew attention to the circumstances in which the drone was being operated on the set. The available footage shows the device moving towards the people standing behind Chavana after he kicked it. However, the recording alone does not establish the full production arrangements or whether any safety procedures had been breached.

What Did Ernesto Chavana Say After the Model Was Hurt?

Chavana apologised publicly and accepted responsibility for kicking the drone. In a subsequent video, he said he had made a mistake and would accept the consequences of his actions.

Chavana said he had not intended to hurt anyone and expressed relief that Rojas appeared to be well.

His apology followed the circulation of footage showing the collision. The incident also prompted criticism of his actions and discussion of safety on the set.

His comments are relevant to understanding his response after the incident, but they do not independently establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. The footage documents the physical sequence, while Chavana's statements provide his account of his actions and intentions.

How Is Isabella Rojas After the Live TV Incident?

Rojas later returned to the studio after receiving medical attention. Reports described a cut to her lip, and she reportedly indicated that she planned to consult specialists to rule out further injuries. No detailed medical assessment was included in the reports reviewed.

Chavana said he would accept responsibility for the consequences of his actions and that his superiors had called him to a meeting scheduled for noon on Thursday, 29 October.

As of 28 October, no disciplinary decision against Chavana had been confirmed in the reports reviewed. The outcome of his scheduled meeting with his superiors remained unknown.

Rojas' return to the studio was reported after she received medical attention, but it should not be taken as confirmation that every possible injury had been ruled out. Without a detailed medical assessment, the extent of any further examination or treatment remains unclear.

Why Has the Mexican TV Incident Drawn Criticism?

The video circulated widely online, prompting criticism of Chavana for kicking the drone while other cast members were standing nearby.

The incident raised questions about the risks of operating a drone near people on a television set. Equipment used during a broadcast can move unexpectedly, making the distance between presenters, guests and production devices an important consideration.

The footage provides a visible account of the collision, but several matters remain separate from what can be seen in the recording. These include the full circumstances leading up to the kick, the extent of Rojas' injuries and whether the broadcaster will take any formal action.

Chavana has acknowledged responsibility for his actions and said he would accept the consequences. Any disciplinary outcome, however, should be reported only once confirmed by the presenter, the broadcaster or reliable subsequent reporting.