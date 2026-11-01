A college football referee has become the target of online criticism after a bizarre collision left Eastern Carolina University (ECU) safety David Coleman Jr. injured during a game against Temple on Saturday.

Footage of the incident has circulated on X, showing the official running towards the players before appearing to lose his footing and crash into Coleman's right leg. The unusual sequence has left fans questioning why the referee was moving through the players' formation in the first place.

The video, shared by ECU's No Quarter account, attracted millions of views and prompted angry reactions from supporters, with several calling for the official to be fired. Others questioned his positioning and suggested the collision could have been avoided.

A referee just broke one of our players legs. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/QnqK3e3uEV — No Quarter ECU (@ECU_NoQuarter) October 31, 2026

Fans Slam Referee for Charging Through Players

The footage shows ECU's defence preparing for the next play when the official approaches the formation. He appears to slip and fall directly into Coleman, who is knocked to the ground as other players stand nearby.

The incident quickly became a talking point among football fans, with many struggling to understand why the referee moved through the group instead of taking another route.

One X user, fatigued (@itshoutoutsidern), questioned the official's decision, writing: 'lol why did he choose to run through the players instead of just going around them?'

Another commenter, Sergio Ramirez (@SergioRamir...), was equally critical, saying: 'WTF is that ref even running for. Nah man, he needs to be fired.'

BPaiz (@bpaiz) called the officials' performance 'embarrassing', while Todd Jentink (@TAJJRoneand...) questioned where the referee was heading, writing: 'Where the fuck was he running to?'

Other users shared comparisons to professional wrestling, including a GIF showing a wrestler striking a referee. The jokes added to the online reaction, although the incident itself resulted in a player being taken for medical attention.

ECU Safety Taken to Hospital After On-Field Collision

According to a report from the New York Post, the collision happened during ECU's 17-9 victory over Temple at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Coleman was injured between plays as the Pirates' defence prepared its formation. The official reportedly lost his footing before colliding with the safety's right leg.

Coleman had to be helped off the field and was subsequently transported to hospital, according to the ESPN broadcast cited by the New York Post.

The precise nature of his injury and his expected recovery timeline were not confirmed in the supplied report. However, On3 reported that he was likely to have suffered a fractured fibula.

Before the incident, Coleman had recorded six tackles across three appearances during the 2026 season.

Supporters Demand Accountability for Official

The collision prompted further criticism from supporters, with some demanding consequences for the official.

Rod Jr. (@NikeFoamposite3) simply wrote: 'Sue the ref', while another user, Ben 'walk em down' Cartwright, questioned whether the official should be dismissed.

ECU's No Quarter account also expressed frustration, posting: 'A referee just broke one of our players legs. You can't make this up.'

Despite the backlash, the supplied report does not identify the referee or confirm whether any disciplinary action has been taken.

The incident occurred during a significant win for ECU, which secured its fourth victory of the season after a difficult stretch. Head coach Blake Harrell had previously described the team's consecutive overtime defeats to Alabama-Birmingham and Memphis as disappointing.

While the Pirates secured the victory against Temple, the collision has shifted attention towards the injured safety and questions surrounding the official's movement on the field.