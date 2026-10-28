Former Spanish Minister of Employment and Social Security Fátima Báñez, 59, was reported to have died following a collision between two high-speed trains near Urda, Toledo, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. Spanish media reported that she had been travelling aboard an Iryo train operating between Madrid and Seville.

DEMÓCRATA cited sources close to Báñez in its reporting on her death. The Spanish employers' confederation, CEOE, confirmed that she had been aboard one of the trains involved in the collision, although its initial statement did not establish her fate.

The regional government of Castilla-La Mancha reported 68 fatalities in a provisional update on Wednesday. More than 100 people were reported injured as emergency crews continued rescue and recovery operations.

Collision and Rescue Efforts

The collision occurred at approximately 08:54 local time, according to the regional emergency service. A Renfe AVE train struck the rear of an Iryo service on the Madrid–Seville high-speed line near Urda. Iryo reported that its train had been carrying 147 passengers, three crew members, a barista and a driver. The regional government separately reported 151 people aboard the Iryo train and 393 aboard the Renfe service.

Emergency services deployed ambulances, medical helicopters and rescue personnel. Accounts from passengers reported by news organisations described a forceful impact that threw people from their seats. Some survivors escaped through broken windows, while others were trapped inside damaged carriages.

Investigation Examines Signalling Failure

Transport Minister Óscar Puente said preliminary information pointed to a possible signalling and communications failure before the collision. Reports of his remarks indicated that the Renfe train had been authorised to continue despite a red signal that should have prevented it from proceeding.

The circumstances surrounding the Iryo train's stop and the decision to authorise the Renfe service to continue remain central to the investigation. The precise cause of the collision and any individual responsibility have not been conclusively established.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the accident site and pledged a thorough investigation. Any conclusions about technical failures, operational decisions or potential liability should await the findings of the relevant authorities.

Báñez's Political and Professional Career

Báñez served as Spain's Minister of Employment and Social Security under former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy from December 2011 until June 2018. She was first elected to the Spanish Congress, representing Huelva, in 2000.

As minister, she oversaw the 2012 labour-market reform, which introduced a general rate of compensation for unfair dismissal of 33 days' salary per year worked, capped at 24 months' salary. Previously accrued service under older contracts remained subject to transitional rules, including the former rate of 45 days' salary per year for service before the reform. The legislation also expanded employers' scope to modify working conditions.

Trade unions opposed the reforms and organised general strikes in 2012, arguing that the measures weakened workers' protections. Supporters argued that they would improve labour-market flexibility and encourage employment.

Báñez left ministerial office following the parliamentary motion of censure that removed Rajoy's government in June 2018. She subsequently joined the board of pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Rovi and became president of the CEOE Foundation.

Renewed Concerns Over Railway Safety

The Urda collision has renewed scrutiny of Spain's railway safety and maintenance investment, following a January 2026 crash near Adamuz, Córdoba, that killed 46 people. A preliminary Civil Guard report identified possible track or rail defects as a leading hypothesis.

Spain's railway safety authority recorded 69 railway accidents in 2025, up from 45 in 2016. Meanwhile, European Commission data highlighted concerns over investment priorities, with much of Spain's high-speed rail spending between 2018 and 2022 directed towards new infrastructure rather than maintenance and upgrades.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pledged a thorough investigation and promised to address any safety failures uncovered. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.