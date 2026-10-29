Recordings of conversations between rail controllers and drivers have raised new questions about Wednesday's Spain train crash near Urda, south of Madrid. The collision on 28 October 2026 killed at least 69 people when a Renfe high-speed train struck a stationary Iryo service.

Adif controllers had authorised the Renfe train to resume normal running after a signalling failure. The Iryo driver subsequently reported that her train remained stopped ahead on the same line. Investigators have yet to establish how those warnings were handled before impact.

A computer malfunction disrupted the LZB signalling system at about 8.30am, halting six trains across 63km, Transport Minister Óscar Puente said.

Adif's control centre in Madrid then assumed responsibility for authorising movements under alternative procedures. The recorded conversations reveal how trains were instructed to proceed after the failure.

Spain Train Crash Recordings Reveal the Warnings

At 8.36am, an Adif controller told the Renfe driver to disconnect and reconnect LZB before proceeding under a backup system at normal speed. The driver asked, 'At normal speed?' The controller answered, 'Yes.'

Five minutes later, the Iryo driver reported that her train was stationary at the entry signal near Urda. A later conversation, placed at about 8.48am in published reconstructions, indicated that she could not restart the system.

'That's why I am still stopped in front of the entry signal,' she said, according to the reported English translation.

Recordings obtained by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE indicate that the controller acknowledged the Iryo driver's difficulty. They do not establish whether the approaching Renfe driver was subsequently alerted to the stationary train. The excerpts also leave questions about the sequence of instructions to both drivers.

The normal-speed authorisation has attracted scrutiny. Reports of the fallback procedure describe reduced-speed running, allowing a driver to stop for obstacles ahead.

The line permitted speeds of up to 200km/h, but that limit does not establish the train's speed at impact.

Conflicting Timelines Complicate the Spain Train Crash Inquiry

Puente said the control centre's decision to resume traffic was made in circumstances he considered 'inexplicable'. 'Clearly, it was a wrong decision,' he said.

He also described a stop signal that should have prevented the Renfe service from continuing as instructed.

The authorisation at 8.36am preceded the recorded reports that Iryo remained stationary.

The time of impact is also disputed. Renfe's statement places the collision at 8.53am. Iryo's initial statement gives 8.48am, while sources close to the operator challenge aspects of the government's chronology. The difference affects any assessment of how long controllers had to respond.

Puente's criticism is an official assessment, not a finding of criminal negligence. Iryo said its train had been 'struck from behind' for reasons that remained under investigation.

Spain Train Crash Leaves Families Awaiting Answers

The disaster followed another fatal collision involving Renfe and Iryo on the same high-speed corridor in January, when 46 people died near Adamuz. No common cause has been established. Rail drivers continued with a strike planned before Wednesday's collision to demand greater safety investment.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described two fatal high-speed rail accidents in one year as 'unacceptable'. He pledged action if investigators found negligence or safety failures.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo called for a 'complete and independent review' of the network. 'Spain has the right to know what is going on with its infrastructure,' he said.

Families in Urda continued seeking information about passengers still unaccounted for as authorities worked to identify the dead.

Parish priest José Miguel Fernández, helping provide support, spoke about the importance of a final goodbye. 'It is important for relatives to find their loved ones, even if they have died,' he told Onda Cero radio.

Spain began three days of mourning on Thursday as rescue teams searched damaged carriages near Urda. Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page said another body had been recovered overnight, bringing the reported death toll to 69. He said 50 people remained in hospital.

The Guardia Civil established offices in Madrid, Toledo, Córdoba and Seville to collect information and DNA samples from relatives of missing passengers. Emergency workers used cranes and specialist teams to reach wrecked carriages.

At a school in Urda, Red Cross workers supported families waiting for news.