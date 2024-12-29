Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, and his wife Rosalynn shared an extraordinary love story that spanned nearly eight decades.

Their journey together began in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where their lives intertwined long before romance blossomed.

Their enduring partnership, which weathered personal challenges, political triumphs, and a lifetime of public service, stands as a testament to their unwavering devotion.

Childhood Connections and a Lifelong Bond

The couple's story started when Jimmy and Rosalynn were children. Rosalynn Smith was born in 1927, two years after Jimmy.

Their families were neighbours, and Rosalynn became close friends with Jimmy's sister, Ruth. Remarkably, Jimmy's mother, Lillian, assisted in Rosalynn's birth, further cementing the connection between the two families.

It wasn't until 1945, during Jimmy's summer leave from the U.S. Naval Academy, that romance sparked between them.

A 20-year-old Jimmy invited 17-year-old Rosalynn on a date to the movies, where he stole a kiss. The very next morning, he confidently told his mother: 'She's the one I'm going to marry.'

Marriage and Life as a Military Family

Despite initially rejecting his first proposal to honour a promise to her father to finish college, Rosalynn eventually accepted Jimmy's proposal, and they married on 7 July 1946.

Their wedding, held in their hometown, marked the beginning of what would become the longest marriage in U.S. presidential history.

The Carters quickly settled into life as a military family, moving between assignments in Virginia, California, Hawaii, and Connecticut.

Rosalynn's resilience and adaptability became evident early in their marriage, traits that would later define her role as a political partner.

From Peanut Farmer to Political Leader

In 1953, following the death of Jimmy's father, the Carters returned to Plains to take over the family peanut farm.

Although Rosalynn initially resented uprooting their lives, she soon found herself playing a vital role in the farm's operations. This collaboration laid the foundation for their enduring partnership, which extended to Jimmy's burgeoning political career.

Jimmy's rise in politics saw him serve as a Georgia State Senator, Governor, and ultimately President of the United States.

Rosalynn was instrumental in these successes, tirelessly campaigning for her husband and advocating for mental health awareness and women's rights.

A Shared Commitment to Service

Following Jimmy's presidency, the couple dedicated their lives to humanitarian efforts. They co-founded The Carter Center, an organisation focused on global human rights and disease eradication.

Their work with Habitat for Humanity saw them build and renovate over 4,300 affordable homes worldwide, cementing their reputation as champions of public service.

Jimmy credited Rosalynn as his greatest partner, often writing poetry about her and highlighting her critical role in his accomplishments.

Their ability to balance individual interests with shared goals strengthened their bond over the decades.

In their later years, the Carters remained committed to one another despite health challenges. Rosalynn passed away peacefully on 19 November 2023, at the age of 96. Jimmy followed just over a year later, on 29 December 2024, at the age of 100.