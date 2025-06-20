Russian tech billionaire Pavel Durov, the reclusive founder of Telegram, has stunned the world with a bold inheritance statement: his 100 children will not receive a single penny of his fortune for the next 30 years.

The announcement has attracted global attention and is trending in the UK for its blend of controversy, eccentricity, and moral debate.

Who Is Pavel Durov?

Pavel Durov, often dubbed the 'Mark Zuckerberg of Russia,' co-founded VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social media platform, before launching the global messaging app Telegram in 2013. Born in Saint Petersburg in 1984, he graduated from Saint Petersburg State University with a degree in Philology. Known for his strong libertarian views, Durov has positioned himself as a fierce advocate of online privacy and free speech.

Currently based in Dubai, Durov holds multiple passports, including French, UAE, and St Kitts & Nevis citizenships. Despite his ultra-private lifestyle, he occasionally makes headlines for his unconventional business practices and personal philosophies.

The Rise of Telegram

Telegram has grown into one of the most downloaded messaging apps in the world. It surpassed one billion active users in early 2025 and reportedly turned profitable in 2024, generating over £740 million ($1 billion) in revenue. The platform is widely praised for its end-to-end encryption and has become a central tool for whistleblowers, journalists, and communities seeking uncensored communication.

With growing distrust in big tech and government surveillance, Telegram's popularity has soared, cementing Durov's status as a powerful figure in the global tech landscape.

Why His 100 Children Will Not Inherit Yet

In a recent interview with French publication Le Point, Durov revealed he has 106 children—six legally recognised and the rest born through sperm donation across 12 countries.

Despite his estimated fortune of £10.3 billion ($13.9 billion) according to Bloomberg, and £12.6 billion ($17.1 billion) according to Forbes, he insists that none of them will receive any inheritance until 19 June 2055, exactly 30 years from the date of his announcement.

Durov explained that wealth can corrupt ambition and spoil character. To encourage independence and personal growth, he has locked up the inheritance for three decades. He also made it clear that each child will receive an equal share, whether born naturally or via donation.

Based on his net worth and the total number of children, each child stands to inherit approximately £97 million ($131 million).

This unconventional inheritance plan has sparked widespread debate about parenting, wealth, and values, particularly among UK audiences increasingly interested in ethical wealth distribution and self-made success.

Legal Issues and Public Criticism

Durov has also faced legal scrutiny. In 2024, he was briefly detained by French authorities over allegations that Telegram was enabling criminal activity, including drug sales and child exploitation. He was released on a €5 million (£4.2 million or $5.7 million) bail and denies any wrongdoing.

He has previously clashed with both the Russian and French governments over censorship demands. In one instance, he refused to block conservative voices from Romania, claiming it violated Telegram's neutrality.

These controversies have only added to his enigmatic public persona, reinforcing his image as a principled rebel in the tech world.

Why the UK Is Watching

The UK public has shown keen interest in Durov's story, drawn to the human-interest angle of a billionaire fathering 100 children and locking up billions in inheritance. It intersects with popular UK topics like tech regulation, generational wealth, digital privacy, and unconventional parenting.

Durov's Legacy: A Tech Billionaire Redefining Fatherhood and Wealth

Pavel Durov remains one of the most fascinating figures in global technology. With Telegram's ongoing success and his dramatic inheritance plan, he continues to disrupt both the digital and personal status quo. Whether he is hailed as a visionary or questioned for his choices, Durov's legacy is firmly in motion.