Reports have emerged that Joaquin Phoenix and fiancee Rooney Mara are expecting their first child.

A source has claimed to Page Six that Joaquin Pheonix and Rooney Mara, who are quarantining together at their Los Angeles home amid coronavirus pandemic, are expecting to become first-time parents. The source said that the actress might be six months along in her pregnancy, as she was recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump. However, representatives for the couple have refused to confirm the speculations.

Mail Online had recently published pictures of the couple heading out to meet Mara's sister Kate Mara to celebrate the latter's first Mother's Day. The 35-year-old actress was dressed in a baggy T-shirt and carried a bouquet of flowers and a small gift bag.

Pheonix and Mara first met in 2013 on the set of the Spike Jonze film "Her" where the latter played estranged wife of the writer portrayed by the actor. They started dating after they became co-stars once again on the set of the film "Mary Magdalene" in 2016. Mara played the title character while Pheonix played Jesus.

Within months they moved together into a home in Hollywood Hills and became engaged in July last year. They made their relationship public by making red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony in 2017.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in October last year, the "Joker" actor had confessed that he was initially convinced that Mara "despised" him, but later realised that she was also interested in him but too shy to come forward. He also said that Mara is the first girl he looked up online. "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online," the 45-year-old said.

The Oscar-winning actor previously dated Anna Paquin in 2001 and Liv Tyler from 1995 to 1998. He has also been romantically linked to Lindsay Lohan and Anna Friel. Meanwhile, the "Carol" actress dated Charlie McDowell for six years, before calling it quits in 2016.