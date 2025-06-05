A US Congress panel is questioning close aides of former President Joe Biden on allegations of orchestrating prolonged effort to conceal his declining health.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is intensifying his investigation, seeking interviews with key figures like former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and senior communications advisor Anita Dunn to uncover the truth.

Comer argues that if the staff concealed Biden's condition, Congress may need to enact legislative reforms to ensure accountability.

In question is Biden's mental acuity during his presidential term, with allegations surfacing that his aides orchestrated a years-long effort to 'cover-up' his health.

Comer's investigation, launched on 4 June 2025, targets what he calls a 'cover-up' of Biden's mental decline.

The Kentucky Republican has reached out to five former aides, including Klain, Dunn, and advisors Michael Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, and Bruce Reed, bringing the total to 10 individuals under scrutiny.

According to Fox News, Comer's letters demand insights into Biden's 'mental and physical faculties' during his presidency, citing concerns that staff may have shielded his condition from the public.

As per NPR a new book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, alleges a coordinated effort by Biden's inner circle to hide his deteriorating health, particularly after 2023.

This claim, echoed across X posts, has sparked heated debate online, with some users decrying a lack of transparency and others defending Biden's record.

The scope of investigation extends beyond interviews, questioning whether aides like Klain and Dunn, who were by Biden's side for decades, actively managed or even performed presidential duties to compensate for his alleged decline.

Reuters said that Biden's spokespeople have pushed back, asserting he was 'mentally and physically capable' of leading until his term ended in January 2025.

Yet, the narrative of a cover-up persists, fuelled by accounts of Biden's limited public appearances and reliance on an autopen for signing documents, raising questions about who truly steered the White House.

The investigation's timing, just months after Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis on 19 January 2025, adds fuel to the fire. While Biden's team insists his health never impaired his duties, critics point to moments of incoherence and memory lapses.

On X, sentiment is mixed, some users praise Biden's effectiveness, while others demand clarity on who wielded power behind closed doors.

Comer's push for voluntary testimony from aides, as per Reuters, suggests a strategic approach to avoid public spectacles, but the pressure is mounting.

If proven, these allegations could reshape public trust in political institutions and influence future governance protocols.

The unfolding probe into Biden's mental acuity is more than a political skirmish, it's a call for openness in leadership.

As Comer seeks answers from Klain, Dunn, and others, the American public deserves clarity on whether a cover-up shielded Biden's condition for years.

This investigation, backed by credible reporting from Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and Reuters, underscores the stakes: trust in democracy hangs in the balance and the truth must emerge, no matter how inconvenient, to ensure leaders serve with full transparency.