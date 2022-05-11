Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of current U.S. President Joe Biden, believes that Meghan Markle would make a great president one day. She said having women in politics will help create a better democratic system.

The 76-year-old political strategist was asked if the Duchess of Sussex would make a good candidate "maybe one day for President" during an interview on "Good Morning Britain." She said, "Of course, she will!" and explained, "It's wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have the better our democratic system will work."

She argued that as a woman, the 40-year-old would bring "a better point of view, a different point of view." Owens then urged the mum-of-two to join politics as she said, "We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party."

Valerie's invitation for Meghan Markle comes after a senior member of the Labour party revealed last year that the duchess has plans to run for President under the Democratic Party in 2024. The source, who is said to be from Tony Blair's administration and with strong links to Washington D.C., claimed that she was already networking among senior Democrats. However, Valerie revealed that her brother still wants to run for president in 2024.

The Duchess of Sussex entered into political territory last year when she lobbied for paid parental leave months after the birth of Lilibet on June 4. She penned a letter to two Democrats and subsequently cold-called Republican Senators on their private numbers. She called Susan Collins from Maine and Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia, to ask them for their support.

Meghan Markle may have what it takes to be a political leader, U.S. president or not, in the future. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, who said his upcoming book will reveal "extraordinary information" about the duchess' rise to power. It will tell an "astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others." He said he found out things that are "really quite extraordinary about her that he thinks will change the public's perception of her and will be a "great surprise."