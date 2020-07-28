Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now proud parents to a beautiful baby girl whom they have named Willa.

The "Game of Thrones" alum gave birth to her daughter on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles hospital. A source revealed that the couple is already over the moon with happiness at their new bundle of joy. They have been enjoying precious moments with their baby and initially only told close friends and family about her birth because of the pandemic.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," the insider told Entertainment Online adding that Jonas and Turner are "taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

"With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl," the source said.

Willa is the first child for Turner and Jonas who married in May 2019. They kept the pregnancy private for months and never officially publicly confirmed the pregnancy. Her growing baby bump was enough to confirm the pregnancy speculations.

The 30-year-old singer previously talked about how he is spending married life with Turner. He said they are just "having a good time" and are "still enjoying that time." They rarely stepped out in public amid the pandemic and during the actress' pregnancy. The only time they did was when they went out to take their dogs for a walk or run a few errands.

"Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice. We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important. So, I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof. I think that's been helpful for us," Jonas said.

Now that Turner and Jonas are parents, perhaps they can take some advice from the former's older brother Kevin. After all, he already has two children, daughters Valentina Angelina, 3, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with his wife Danielle.