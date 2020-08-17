Joe Keery is not letting the pandemic dampen his mood when it comes to the release of "Stranger Things" Season 4. He is optimistic that The Duffer Brothers have something good in store for viewers, given they have more time to think further about the show.

Season 4 was in the middle of filming when Netflix called for a halt amid the pandemic. There is no confirmation yet when production will resume. But the "Spree" star is keeping his hopes up that the delay will be a good thing especially for the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good," Keery told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "Something that the [Duffer] brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

Keery, who reprises his role as Steve Harrington in "Stranger Things" Season 4. acknowledged that the issue with the delay is the ages of the younger cast members. They have grown into teenagers and the show, after all, portrays them as still being kids.

"I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people," he said, adding that Season 4 is hopefully "worth the wait" for fans.

Keery echoed what "Stranger Things" co-star Natalia Dyer said about the delay in "Stranger Things" Season 4 being a "blessing in disguise." Because of it, the creators managed to pen another episode. The instalment was initially expected to be eight episodes long only, but the brothers hinted that it is nine episodes long in a tweet. They shared a photo of the "complete" Season 4 scripts which counted nine instead of eight.

Reports in July revealed that the tentative return date for filming "Stranger Things" Season 4 is in September. That is six months after the production in Atlanta, Georgia stopped in mid-March. Netflix has yet to announce an exact return date though.