John Barrowman's position as a judge on "Dancing On Ice" is reportedly in jeopardy weeks after it emerged that he repeatedly exposed himself to his colleagues on the set of "Doctor Who" and its spin-off "Torchwood."

According to a report in The Sun, the "Dancing on Ice" producers are reconsidering the appointment of Barrowman, who joined the skating show as a judge last year. The show bosses are skeptical about bringing him back on the panel next year as they are determined to protect their family-friendly image.

"Ever since allegations against John came to light, discussions have been ongoing over his future on the panel of 'Dancing On Ice.' But the feeling now is there is no way we can invite him back," a source told the outlet.

Barrowman has himself admitted to the allegations, while insisting that his actions were not sexual but rather "high-spirited behaviour and tomfoolery." "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously," he said. Despite his apology, ITV has decided not to associate with him further.

"ITV has shown they are prepared to act decisively when stars are accused of inappropriate behaviour. And it seems this situation will not be the exception to the rule," the insider added.

However, an ITV spokesperson maintained that "any discussions regarding the 2022 series of 'Dancing on Ice' are very premature," adding, "production has yet to commence."

Meanwhile, Barrowman's "Doctor Who" colleague Noel Clarke has also been boycotted by the channel following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by 20 women. ITV scrapped an expensive ad featuring Clarke opposite "I'm A Celeb" star Ferne McCann, which was a part of the channel's ongoing "Drama vs Reality" promotional campaign.

The commercial was a part of three glossy adverts, the first one of which has already released and features actress Katherine Kelly making a gin and tonic with reality star Pete Wicks tied up in a cupboard. Another ad with actor Jason Watkins and Love Island's Kem Centinay has also been filmed, but Noel's advert, which cost tens of thousands to shoot, was axed.

"This ad campaign was intended to showcase the very best of ITV's talent. How could we have put Noel in that bracket, in the face of these allegations? Scrapping the ad cost us tens of thousands of pounds, but was the right choice. It was necessary to show how seriously we take such claims," a source explained.

The channel also scrapped the finale of his primetime drama "Viewpoint."

Clarke has vehemently denied all the allegations against him except one where he accepted making inappropriate remarks to a woman that he later apologised for.