John Cena has found love and is "extremely happy" with his new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

"I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," the wrestler-actor told Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Andy Cohen during his appearance on the "Today" show on Thursday. "I always try and give you a little something," John Cena added.

The 42-year-old who had proposed to Nikki Bella inside the ring during Wrestlemania 33 in 2017, is ready to have new experiences in life and to "establish boundaries," reports E! News.

"Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue," he said.

"I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it's ok to be who you are and it's ok to establish boundaries. You always ask me about personal stuff and I always say, 'Thank you Andy for asking, but I'll keep those details to myself' so just because a precedent was set, doesn't mean you need to follow that precedent as long as you take ownership of who you are and I think that's an important message for anybody watching out there," the Wrestlemania star explained.

John Cena: â€˜Iâ€™m extremely happyâ€™ in my new relationshiphttps://t.co/f3ZO4mo4Wf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 7, 2019

Cena has multiple reasons to rejoice, as his new film "Playing With Fire" will be hitting theatres this weekend. The wrestler is gaining a different kind of experience in his professional as well as personal life. However, his new relationship is under constant comparisons with his past on-and-off relationship with former wrestler Nikki Bella, with whom he broke up around 1.5 years ago.

Several people including guest co-host Andy Cohen believe there is a striking similarity between Nikki Bella and Shay Shariatzadeh. When the show host said he thinks Shay looks like Nikki, Cena said, "Andy, thank you so much for asking that question, but I'll keep that as your question and keep those details to myself," steering clear of the question.

The athlete and the engineer made their red carpet debut as a couple for the New York premiere of "Playing With Fire" in October. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella has moved on with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.