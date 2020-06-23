John Legend says that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is doing much better albeit still a little sore after she had her breast implants removed days ago.

The Grammy-Award winning artist opened up about how he is helping nurse Teigen back to health following her operation in an interview with Oprahmag.com. He said that he has been "trying to help her as much as possible," given everything that is happening at home amid the quarantine.

Legend released a new album called "Bigger Love," which he called his sexiest album yet. He says the songs talk about joy and resilience. In between virtual promotional interviews, taking care of his family, and abiding by health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he is also making sure that Teigen gets the care she needs at home following her breast surgery.

"We've had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering...it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit. So I've been trying to help her as much as possible," Legend revealed, adding that the kids have also been mindful of their mother's condition.

"The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much," he said of their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"She's still a little sore, but she's getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father's Day yesterday so I'm appreciative," he added.

In the same interview, the "All Of You" singer shared how Teigen made the effort to celebrate Father's Day with him despite her condition. She surprised him with a "really nice restaurant quality dinner" which they shared in their backyard to adhere to "social distancing" rules.

Teigen underwent surgery to remove the breast implants she had when she was in her 20s, back when she was still modelling swimsuits. She opened up about her decision on social media and talked about her recovery thereafter. Just as Legend said, she admitted that she still feels a little sore but doing much better. She is also thankful for her children, especially Luna, who helped ease the pain through her kind and thoughtful words.