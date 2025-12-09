It has been 45 years since the Beatles' frontman, John Lennon, died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Mark David Chapman, but the killer seemed more relaxed with his fate behind bars despite the numerous refusals for his parole.

Chapman shot the British rock legend outside his home in New York City on 8 December 1980. He fired the gun at a close range, killing the singer-songwriter with two shots to the back and two shots in the shoulder.

Lennon's killer avoided a court hearing by pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in 1981.

The Killer's Confession

Chapman was a self-confessed Beatles fan. The former security guard from Hawaii allegedly confessed to the doorman of Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono's NYC apartment, saying 'I just shot John Lennon,' according to a report from The Mirror.

Before the shooting, Chapman was able to acquire Lennon's autograph on his copy of the album Double Fantasy.

Chapman's Life in Prison and Parole Attempts

The convicted murderer was first incarcerated at the Attica Correctional Facility just outside Buffalo, New York. He was transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, in 2012 and finally to the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York, in 2022.

Chapman started applying for parole in 2000 after being behind bars for 20 years. He was denied permission to leave jail early 14 times.

During his second attempt for parole, he told the parole board that he killed Lennon due to jealousy.

'My thinking was he has all of this money, lives in this beautiful apartment and he is into music representing a more cautious lifestyle, a more giving lifestyle,' he reportedly told the board, according to ABC News. 'It made me angry and jealous compared to the way I was living at the time. There was jealousy in there.'

He also said that he had assassinated the 'Imagine' singer 'because he was very, very, very famous.'

But in 2022, the convicted killer said that he was only trying to be famous, so he shot the music icon.

'I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life,' Chapman said.

Visits from His Wife

Since 1979, Chapman has been married to Gloria Abe. She has visited him every year since he started serving his time behind bars.

Gloria relocated from her home in Hawaii, where she annually flies to visit her husband in prison. She is currently living in New York, so she does not have to ride the plane to see her convicted spouse.

The New York Post revealed that Glory never left her husband since meeting him in 1978. She even shared how they spent intimate moments in various interviews.

'Our love has grown and grown,' she said in a previous interview with the same publication. 'He remembers to tell me love and intimacy comes first.'

The couple allegedly spend time talking to each other through a tablet whenever Chapman is not busy playing volleyball with his inmates, or if he is not studying the Bible.

Chapman can do another attempt to get a parole in February 2027. But he told the parole officers he would have 'no complaint whatsoever' if they decided to keep him locked for the rest of his life.