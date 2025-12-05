The CEO of Birmingham Airport has rejected growing calls to rename the travel hub after rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, despite a wave of public support and a petition that continues to gather signatures. According to BBC, airport boss Nick Barton insisted that keeping the airport's current name remains 'incredibly valuable for development,' even as fans push for a tribute to one of the city's most iconic musical exports.

Ozzy, the frontman of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at the age of 76 on 22 July.

As someone who grew up in Aston, Birmingham, a fan named Dan Hudson came up with an online petition in July urging the city to rename its airport in honour of 'the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham.'

According to the petition, the 'Prince of Darkness' has an undeniable influence on music and culture. It also mentioned that other British airports were named after their most popular residents, such as Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and Belfast's George Best Airport, so renaming Birmingham's airport terminal after Ozzy could be a great idea.

As of the moment, over 76,710 signatures were gathered by the online petition.

The Airport Management's Response

The people behind the airport immediately responded to the petition, saying that they are following it closely and looking into the best way to honour the black metal pioneer who gave pride to Birmingham.

Yet the airport could not grant the fans' request for several reasons.

Barton said that while he respects and recognises Ozzy's contribution to the city, he had to say no to the idea of changing the airport's name.

'The airport name is so important for our future development of what we've got, which is a fantastic airport, but yet to grow significantly, which we will do on the back of its name,' the airport CEO stated.

He also mentioned that there are other legendary figures from Birmingham, including historical people like Charles Darwin, Robert Plant and Sir Lenny Henry.

Barton then announced that the airport's idea of honouring Ozzy's legacy was already progressing. It will be an 'exciting homage' to the Paranoid singer.

'It'll be like a mural recognition of Ozzy and other greats in the area,' he added.

Ozzy's Posthumous Birmingham's Lord Mayor's Award

While the airport chief turned down the idea of renaming it after Ozzy, the rock legend was honoured by the City of Birmingham by giving him a posthumous City of Birmingham's Lord Mayor's Award in time for his supposed 77th birthday on 3 December.

According to the city government's website, the Lord Mayor's Award recognises 'outstanding achievement or exceptional service to the City and people of Birmingham.'

The posthumous award was received by Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who sent a video message to thank the city for recognising her dad.

'I just want to take a second to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man on the planet,' Kelly said.

Kelly and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, also received a book of condolences signed by Birmingham residents.

Ozzy's daughter also said that her dad was most proud of being a Brummie, and he was always proud of his hometown.