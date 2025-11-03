All eyes are on John Lewis' most anticipated ad of the year, as the retailer releases a teaser video for its upcoming Christmas advert — a beloved annual tradition that signals the start of the festive season in the UK.

Here's everything that we know so far, from the plots to the possible air date and why the British loved it every year.

The retail store is not only known for its high-quality products, customer service, and strong brand reputation in the UK, but it's also famous for its Christmas adverts began in 2007, aiming to capture the emotional spirit of the holidays rather than just promote sales.

The ads became a national tradition after the 2011 campaign 'The Long Wait,' which emotionally resonated with audiences and set the tone for future storytelling.

Since then, each annual advert has been eagerly anticipated by the British, marking the start of the festive season in the UK.

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2025 Release Date

In the six-second teaser video, a hand is shown placing a vinyl on a turntable, accompanied by an overlay caption revealing the release date — 4 November 2025.

The clip ends with a single piano note and the caption 'Dropping soon. 04.11.25', sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting this year's festive campaign.

Possible Plot for Christmas Advert 2025

As of now, details about the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert remain undisclosed. The company is known for keeping its festive campaigns tightly under wraps until the official release.

Interestingly, there has been less speculation this year compared to previous ones, with fewer online theories or in-store clues for fans to dissect. However, as the launch date approaches, anticipation and discussion are expected to build.

Last year's Christmas advert, 'The Gifting Hour', followed two sisters — one searching for the perfect gift for the other.

As the store was about to close, Sally discovered a hidden door behind a clothing rack that transported her through cherished childhood memories shared with her sister.

She revisited moments from their past before returning to the present, just in time to buy the perfect gift.

When she finally meets her sister outside, the sister asks, 'What took you so long?' to which Sally replies, 'You!'

The advert concluded with the tagline: 'The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look.'

Why It's So Beloved by the British?



The John Lewis Christmas advert is beloved by the British because it has become a heartwarming national tradition that marks the start of the festive season.

Each year, the retailer delivers a touching, cinematic story centered on themes like kindness, love, and togetherness, and often moving viewers to tears.

The campaigns are known for their emotional storytelling, beautiful music, and high production quality, making them feel more like short films than commercials.

Over time, they've come to symbolize nostalgia and shared cultural moments, sparking nationwide discussions and excitement every November.

For many in the UK, seeing the John Lewis ad means that Christmas has truly begun.

This annual advertising campaign has become a cherished tradition, drawing significant attention from shoppers and fans alike.

Fans' Reaction To Teaser

Fans are buzzing with excitement following the release of John Lewis' Christmas advert teaser this year.

Comments across the retailer's social media platforms are flooded with festive anticipation, with one fan writing, 'Eeeek! So exciting 🤩' and another adding, 'How exciting! Can't wait for Tuesday 👀.'

Some couldn't help but joke about the ad's emotional reputation, with one commenting, 'As long as it doesn't have me crying for half an hour, we're all good 😂.'

Even Waitrose & Partners, the supermarket chain under the same partnership, joined in the fun, commenting, 'The best time of the year 👀🤭'.

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. A few people voiced skepticism, with one saying, 'Please actually put some effort into it. The last good ad you did was in 2019 with Edgar the Dragon — please make it feel like an event again.'

Another added, 'They haven't had a good one in years, so I'm not holding my breath for this one.'

As anticipation builds, one thing is certain — the John Lewis Christmas advert continues to capture the nation's heart year after year.

Whether it makes audiences laugh, cry, or simply feel a little more festive, it remains one of the most cherished traditions of the British holiday season.