John Travolta is reportedly left feeling frightened over the series of cancer-related deaths of the women close to him. Hollywood insiders claimed these women were victims of what they are calling the "John Travolta Cancer Curse."

A source claimed that the actor finds it "truly puzzling and extremely frightening and upsetting" to have important people in his life taken away by cancer. He was reportedly left devastated when he learned that Kirstie Alley, whom he co-starred with in the 1989 comedy film "Look Who's Talking," died from a secret battle with colon cancer on Dec. 5.

A source told the National Enquirer, "The most important women in John's life have been taken from him by cancer. It's a curse that seems to haunt him and his family."

The pattern reportedly first began with Travolta's first love, actress Diana Hyland, whom he met while filming the 1976 film "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble." They were together until her death in 1997 from breast cancer. Then a year later his mother, Helen Cecilia, also died from the same disease. The insider claimed, "It was a one-two punch that John never really recovered from."

Sadly, in 2020 the "Saturday Night Fever" star also lost his wife, Kelly Preston, following a breast cancer diagnosis two years earlier. His "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John also died from her years-long battle with breast cancer in August this year.

The insider claimed that Travolta now "finds himself looking at the women left in his life and praying that the same curse doesn't take them away from him too," adding that "this terrible coincidence" of breast cancer deaths "has plagued him for decades and left him without the women's he's loved."

Alley's children shared the sad news about the actress' death last week after a "recently discovered" battle with colon cancer. She was 71 years old. Travolta has since shared his condolences to her family and also shared a tribute on Instagram. He wrote alongside throwback photos of them together, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."