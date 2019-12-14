John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are reprising their iconic roles for a "Grease" sing-along in Florida. The former co-stars came together after a gap of more than 40 years since the film as Danny and Sandy.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John dressed up as the famous lovebirds during the Meet n Grease sing along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, E!News reports.

The 71-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a backstage photo. "First time in costume since we made the movie," she captioned the photograph. "So excited!!"

In the photograph, Newton-John is seen wearing a yellow cardigan and matching skirt similar to the outfit her character Sandy wore in the 1978 film. Travolta who essayed the role of Danny rocks an all-black ensemble complete with a leather jacket.

The actress later ditched her "good girl" outfit and opted for a leather jacket and black leggings like the one she wore during the "Grease" finale. She also joined Travolta for a Q&A with fans following the sing-along. The duo are scheduled to make an appearance at the Meet n' Grease event in Tampa on Saturday and Jacksonville on Sunday.

She shared a video with her fans on Instagram earlier this month.

The reunion of Travolta and Newton-John comes after a month after the actress's famous leather jacket she wore during the "Grease" finale was auctioned. It was done to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center.

All the movie memorabilia was returned to the actress to put on permanent display at the Melbourne, Australia-based research institute. The actress established the cancer research center during her first battle in 1992.

In 2017, Newton-John was free of cancer, but it was in May the same year she was told that cancer had matastasised her bones.

Newton-John opened up about her friendship with Travolta on the musical romantic comedy's 40th anniversary special edition in People. She told that "John always reaches out" during tough times.

Travolta said in the 2018 issue of the magazine: "When you share that kind of meteoric success—and nothing has been able to exceed it—you share a bond. I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories."