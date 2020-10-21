Hollywood star John Travolta's family is hit by another tragedy as his nephew Sam dies just months after his wife. The 52-year-old screenwriter passed away on Sep. 23.

The Sun confirms the news based on an obituary posted online. It is said that he took his last breath at his Mount Horeb, Wisconsin home. Meanwhile, details about his death remain unknown. The cause of death is also unspecified.

Sam Jr. was the legendary star John Travolta's oldest brother Sam Sr.'s son. He was born in Englewood, New Jersey, where the "Pulp Fiction" star was born.

Speaking with the abovementioned publication, Sam Jr's friend expressed his grief. Nick Mavrostomos, a chiropractor based in Bedminster, was Sam Jr's high school friend and he found out about his death from his fellow friends from the school.

"He will be greatly missed, but he will always be with us," Mavrostomos said. "I found out through high school friends, they reached out to me to let me know. We had a great time when we used to hang together in high school. Sam was definitely proud of being related to John Travolta. He was happy go lucky and a good friend, good-spirited."

Sam Jr. and John apparently shared a great relationship. As noted, Sam was a struggling screenwriter who received financial support from his uncle. John reportedly sent him $1,800 allowance.

Just like his uncle, Sam Jr. was also a member of the Church of Scientology. However, he wanted to leave the religion that John has been following since the mid-70s. Sam Jr. attempted suicide in 2007 and was admitted to a mental institution. "Scientology almost killed me. It's psychological warfare and after a while, it gets to you," he reportedly mentioned in an interview.

"There is no indication of any link between Scientology and Sam's death," the publication notes.

The news of the late screenwriter's death comes months after John's wife Kelly Preston lost a two-year-old battle with cancer. The 57-year-old actress and model was battling breast cancer and lost her life on July 12, 2020. She was at her Florida home when she took her last breath.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John wrote on Instagram after Kelly's death.