Johnny Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman are said to be involved in the creation of fake social media accounts that target his ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations are part of a $100 million counter-suit she filed on Aug. 10 in a U.S. court.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Heard accused the actor of using "dozens if not hundreds" of bots and fake "social media accounts" in an attempt to "defame" her and "interfere with her reputation, career, and livelihood." He and Waldman allegedly arranged for both legit social media users and "bots" to start an online trolling campaign to "smear and harass" the actress and to "attempt to interfere with her contracts and business."

The accusations went as far as to suggest that some of these accounts are tied to the Russians. According to Heard's counter-suit, Waldman is "publicly associated with Russian individuals with the capability to organise such attacks." These accounts would therefore not be traced back to Depp.

"Many of these accounts smear and harass Ms. Heard while simultaneously promoting and praising Mr. Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman," reads the court documents.

Heard alleged that the verbal abuse (outside of the physical) she suffered from Depp "laid the groundwork for the smear campaign he spearheads today." She said the "Minamata" star called her demeaning names including "disgusting pig," "inhuman scum-filled sickfish" and a "whore c***" while they were still married.

Likewise, in the court documents, she accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of having "initiated, coordinated, overseen and/or supported and amplified" two Change.org petitions against her. These include the request to remove Heard from "Aquaman 2" as Mera and as L'Oreal spokesperson.

"This stream of false and defamatory accusations against Ms. Heard is all an attempt to ruin her life and career, simply because she was a victim of domestic abuse and violence at the hands of Mr. Depp, and had the audacity and temerity to finally come forward to end it," the documents continued.

In her counter-suit, Heard alleged that Depp continues to sue her to try to stay relevant as his popularity wanes. Waldman, on his end, called the accusations absurd. He pointed out that "people demand facts and evidence, not nonsense."