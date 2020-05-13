Johnny Depp filed a legal complaint against The Sun, via its parent company, News Group Newspapers, for alleged phone hacking, intercepting voicemails, and other illegal data mining following an extensive investigation done by his team.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star believes the publication elaborately hacked into his private correspondence for the sake of readership for over a decade. He accused the tabloid of "multiple breaches" and "misuse of private information, including the illegal interception of his voicemail messages and other unlawful data gathering."

Depp filed the legal case via a letter of claim which explained that his team's investigation resulted in evidence that "clearly points towards repeated and prolonged illegal intrusion" that occurred between 1996 to 2010. During this period, The Sun allegedly committed "wrongful disclosures" about his private life. It announced both pregnancies of his then-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis (first in 1998 and then 2002).

"These details were obviously intrusive and sensitive and included the stages of the pregnancies, our client's movements and plans (showing clear surveillance of him)," reads part of the letter obtained by The Blast.

The publication was also privy to sensitive information about his then-young children and their medical records, especially the hospitalisation of Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose, for kidney failure in 2007. The actor claimed the tabloid leaked details in the cover of his "pals" who provided information.

" [The reporters] were aware that our client's daughter was in a 'serious condition,' the name of the hospital where she was being treated, and the nature of her illness. They also knew of measures taken by our client to protect his and his family's privacy, including entering the hospital through the staff entrance and travelling discreetly," reads the statement in the letter.

The 56-year-old "Minamata" star wrote in his letter that his lawsuit is not for financial gains but for "principle." He wants to "protect his family, to seek justice for a wholly unjustifiable wrong" and to find out the truth. He also wants the company to fully admit to its mistake.

Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, said they have sent a notice to The Sun stating that they intend to file a lawsuit against the phone hacking. He said that this is not a new case for the tabloid, as they have already spent "tens of millions of pounds to settle dozens of illegal hacking claims." He reasserted that "this case is a matter of principle for Mr. Depp, not one of money."