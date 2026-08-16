Captain Jack Sparrow may be sailing back onto our screens. Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that he is talking to Johnny Depp about reprising the role that made him a household name, although no deal has been announced.

The revelation comes as excitement around Depp's possible return continues to build. The actor recently made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in character as Ebenezer Scrooge to promote his upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, delighting fans.

The Trial Testimony That Could Make or Break His Return

Speaking about the future of the franchise, Bruckheimer confirmed that discussions with Depp are underway as work continues on the next Pirates of the Caribbean screenplay.

'We're talking to Johnny. We're working on a screenplay and hopefully we can get this done,' Bruckheimer said.

The comment is the clearest recent indication that Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow is being actively considered. However, it does not mean the actor has officially signed on, and Disney has yet to announce a cast for the next film.

The sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been in development for years, with Bruckheimer previously confirming that work was continuing on the franchise. Earlier this year, he also discussed the possibility of Margot Robbie being involved in the next instalment.

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals conversations have been had with Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ | #D23 pic.twitter.com/52iJn7apD1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2026

How Fans Reacted to News of a Possible Sparrow Comeback

Reaction online was swift and largely jubilant. Many fans have long argued that the franchise is difficult to imagine without Depp's Jack Sparrow, while others urged the filmmakers to ensure any comeback is supported by a strong script rather than nostalgia alone.

'Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is massive. There is literally no Pirates franchise without Captain Jack. Jerry Bruckheimer making this happen at #D23 is the best news of the day,' one fan commented.

'Captain Jack Sparrow might really be coming back. I NEED THIS TO HAPPEN,' a second fan opined.

Another added, 'Captain Jack is BACK. Say less I've been waiting years for this.'

Others were more cautious, arguing that Depp's return would only work if the story justified bringing Sparrow back. Some fans also joked about the actor's previous comments regarding Disney, including one tongue-in-cheek call for an apology 'with 10,000 alpacas'.

Bruckheimer knows that Pirates is basically a dead franchise without Captain Jack Sparrow, but everything hinges on script quality. Depp isn't going to sign on just for a quick nostalgia cash grab after everything that happened with Disney. — Bogdan (@Bog5k01) August 16, 2026

Bring him back, but first apologize with 10000 alcapas! #JohnnyDeppIsJackSparrow pic.twitter.com/ETOqkz3Tmo — For Cakes Sake 🎂🎂🎂 (@CakesSake) August 16, 2026

What Depp Said About Sparrow During His Defamation Trial

Any potential Sparrow comeback would arrive against the backdrop of Depp's highly publicised defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The case centred on a 2018 opinion piece Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Although Depp was not named in the article, he argued that it was widely understood to refer to him and that it damaged his career.

During the televised 2022 trial, Depp addressed the impact the allegations had on his career. 'I would be a real simpleton to not think that there was an effect on my career based on Ms Heard's words, whether they mentioned my name or not,' he testified, adding that his career was 'done' from 'the second the allegations were made against me'.

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Depp also spoke about his relationship with Disney and his future with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. During questioning, he was asked whether he would return to work with Disney if offered $300 million and a million alpacas.

'That is true, Mr Rottenborn,' Depp replied when asked whether even such an offer would not persuade him to return.

According to transcripts from the 2022 Virginia defamation trial, the alpaca remark was made in the context of Depp's stated unwillingness at the time to return to the franchise. The trial also included testimony and arguments over whether Disney had been planning to bring Depp back for a sixth film, although the existence of a firm agreement was disputed.

Now, with Bruckheimer confirming that talks with Depp are taking place, the prospect of Captain Jack Sparrow returning to the big screen appears considerably more tangible than it has in years. For now, however, fans will have to wait. Depp's involvement remains under discussion — but after years of uncertainty, the Black Pearl's captain looks closer to returning than ever.