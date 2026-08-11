Angelina Jolie was reportedly 'not surprised' that Brad Pitt has started drinking again after seven years of sobriety, according to an unnamed insider quoted in Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice column. The source claimed Jolie expected a possible relapse, with their account emerging after Pitt publicly confirmed he is no longer sober.

Pitt acknowledged the change in an Esquire UK interview, saying: 'I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon.' He said he now drinks 'in a more restrained manner', placing his own remarks at the centre of the latest discussion.

Angelina Jolie's Reported Reaction

The unnamed insider cited in the report said Jolie had 'tried to warn people' and believed a return to alcohol 'was always a possibility'. The account was presented as the insider's view of Jolie's position, not as a statement issued by the actor.

Jolie has not publicly commented in the report on Pitt's disclosure. The claim that she was 'not surprised' remains based on the unnamed insider's account.

What Brad Pitt Said About Drinking

Pitt made the comments after the interviewer noted that he had offered wine during their meeting. He replied: 'No, I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,' followed by a laugh, according to the published interview.

Read more Brad Pitt Ends Seven-Year Sobriety, Says He Now Allows Himself 'a Few' Drinks Brad Pitt Ends Seven-Year Sobriety, Says He Now Allows Himself 'a Few' Drinks

He described his drinking as 'more restrained' and said: 'I can have a few. But I can't have a lot. I have to be professional about it.' The interview does not specify when he resumed drinking, how often he drinks or how much alcohol he consumes.

Pitt previously discussed quitting alcohol after his 2016 separation from Jolie, saying he had taken his drinking as far as he could.

The report said he attended Alcoholics Anonymous for around 18 months, while his latest interview describes a seven-year sober period.

He also said that he now values mornings and sees drinking too much the previous night as a reason to miss one. The comment describes his personal approach to alcohol, rather than medical guidance.

Why Pitt's Disclosure Has Drawn Attention

Pitt's comments have renewed focus on his long-running dispute with Jolie over the French winery Château Miraval. The report said their divorce took eight years to settle and that litigation over the property is continuing.

It also revisited allegations concerning a private flight in 2016, which Pitt has denied, and said he was not charged following an FBI investigation. Those allegations form part of the couple's public history but do not verify the unnamed insider's account of Jolie's reported reaction.

Why the Reported Jolie Reaction Matters

The account has drawn attention because it pairs Pitt's direct comments on alcohol with a purported response from Jolie, whose view has not been publicly confirmed. Pitt's interview establishes only that he says his seven-year period without alcohol has ended and that he now drinks with limits.

The reported reaction is a separate claim and should be read with that distinction in mind. Jolie did not personally make the remarks attributed to her.

How the Two Accounts Differ

Pitt spoke about ending his sobriety, and his quotations appear in the published interview. The reported Jolie reaction, however, comes from an unnamed insider cited in a separate report.

That difference is central to the story. Pitt's position is on the record, while the claim about Jolie remains attributed to an unidentified person in the material reviewed for this report.