Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have sparked fresh online attention four years after their defamation trial, with fans sharing side-by-side comparisons of the actors' recent appearances.

A viral TikTok post featuring images of the two actors has prompted discussion about how Depp and Heard have presented themselves since the legal battle that placed them at the centre of worldwide attention. The online reactions have focused on their appearances and public image rather than statements from either actor.

Trial Remains a Defining Public Moment

The renewed interest follows the defamation case that became one of the most closely watched celebrity legal battles in recent years.

The trial centred on Depp's lawsuit against Heard over a 2018 opinion article she wrote about surviving domestic abuse. In 2022, a Virginia jury found in favour of Depp on his defamation claims and awarded him damages, while Heard was awarded damages on one element of her counterclaim.

The case received widespread international attention, with courtroom footage and public reactions becoming widely discussed across social media platforms.

Johnny Depp's Career After the Trial

Since the court proceedings, Depp has continued pursuing work in both film and music.

The actor returned to the big screen with Jeanne du Barry, portraying King Louis XV in the 2023 historical drama. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and marked one of his most significant acting projects following the trial.

Depp has also continued performing with his band, Hollywood Vampires, maintaining a public profile outside his acting career.

His recent projects and appearances have continued to attract attention from fans following his return to entertainment.

Amber Heard's Life Away From the Spotlight

Heard has also continued working following the legal battle, appearing in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was released in 2023.

The actor later moved to Spain, where she has maintained a lower profile than during the period surrounding the trial.

Her quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood has remained a topic of interest among people following her career after the court case.

Why Fans Are Comparing Depp and Heard's New Looks

The side-by-side images shared online have prompted discussions about changes in the actors' styling, fashion choices and public appearances since the trial.

Many users pointed to Depp's fuller appearance and more visibly aged facial features, while others contrasted them with Heard's appearance in more recent photographs. The comparisons have fuelled debate across social media, with fans sharing differing views on how both actors have changed in the years since the court case.

The online discussion has centred on the visual differences highlighted in the viral images, with users continuing to revisit the former couple's public appearances years after the trial.

Fans Debate Depp and Heard Comparisons Online

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The online debate has also brought renewed attention to the issues discussed during Depp and Heard's 2022 defamation trial.

Some commenters revisited their views on the relationship and allegations discussed during the court case. One user wrote that they believed 'both were equally abusive' while sharing their opinion that one person's actions were 'reactive abuse.'

Other users disagreed with that view, with some defending Depp and referencing the trial outcome, while others focused on the age difference between the two actors when discussing their current appearances.

Where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Stand Now

Both actors continue to follow separate professional paths after the legal dispute.

Depp remains active in film and music, while Heard has continued acting and maintaining a quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood attention.

For now, both stars remain the focus of online discussion as fans continue revisiting their public appearances and careers following the trial.