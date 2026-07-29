Sony's first test screening of 'Jumanji: Open World' reportedly 'did not go well', according to an industry insider, yet the new trailer for what is being billed as the final chapter in the modern franchise has still sent anticipation surging among fans.

Packed with stampeding wildlife, body-swapping chaos and a twist that brings the world of Jumanji into the real world, the footage reunites Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan and has already attracted strong interest online.

Alongside the enthusiastic response, though, the resurfaced test screening claim has sparked debate over whether the finished movie can live up to the runaway success of its predecessors.

'Jumanji: Open World' Trailer Promises One Last Adventure

The trailer introduces a major twist on the familiar formula. Rather than players being transported into the game, 'Jumanji' itself begins spilling into the real world.

As Spencer Gilpin (Alex Wolff) enjoys the holidays with friends and family, a rhinoceros suddenly crashes through a restaurant, signalling that the dangerous video game has escaped its digital boundaries.

Soon afterwards, the franchise's familiar avatars, including Dr Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), find themselves navigating reality instead of the jungle.

Returning cast members Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito also appear, while the film introduces several new characters as the heroes race to restore the barrier between the game and the real world before chaos spreads.

The trailer has been widely praised for preserving the franchise's mix of action, comedy and body-swapping humour while expanding the scope beyond previous instalments. Many fans have welcomed the decision to reverse the traditional premise, calling it a fresh direction for the long-running series.

They praised the film's 'game enters the real world' concept, with many calling it the biggest change the franchise has seen since the 2017 reboot.

'Open World' Test Screening Report Raises Questions

Not all the news surrounding 'Jumanji: Open World' has been positive.

Shortly after the trailer debuted, reports resurfaced from an industry insider claiming that an early test screening received a disappointing response. According to those reports, the screening 'did not go well', although no detailed audience scores or specific criticisms have been publicly released.

As with many early test screenings, it is necessary to treat such reports cautiously.

Studios frequently conduct multiple preview screenings during post-production, and audience feedback often leads to edits, reshoots or changes before a film reaches cinemas. Without official confirmation from Sony Pictures or access to screening data, it is not clear how representative the reported reaction was of the movie's overall quality.

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Why Fans Are Still Optimistic

Despite the test-screening speculation, many fans remain confident in the sequel.

The modern 'Jumanji' series has consistently outperformed expectations. 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' became a surprise box office success after its 2017 release, while 'Jumanji: The Next Level' followed with another strong theatrical run, earning praise for its body-swap performances and ensemble chemistry.

Director Jake Kasdan also returns to helm 'Open World', bringing back the creative team responsible for the franchise's previous two hits. That continuity has reassured many viewers that the film-makers understand what audiences enjoy most about the series.

Adding to the anticipation is Sony's confirmation that 'Open World' is intended to serve as the concluding instalment of the current 'Jumanji' saga, raising expectations for a farewell alongside the usual spectacle and comedy.

Final Roll of the Dice for 'Jumanji' Saga

At present, coverage of 'Jumanji: Open World' is focused on both the strong response to the first trailer and reports of a poor reaction at an early test screening.

The trailer has attracted attention for its revised premise, returning cast and larger scale. In contrast, unverified claims that a test screening 'did not go well' have led to speculation about how the finished film will be received.

The film remains in post-production. Early test screenings are a routine part of that process and can result in edits, reshoots or other changes before release.

'Jumanji: Open World' is scheduled to open in cinemas across the UK on 25 December 2026 (Christmas Day), the same date as its US theatrical debut.