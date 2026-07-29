Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has made a surprisingly candid admission about his acting career, revealing that promoting some of his previous films felt almost impossible because he did not believe audiences should watch them.

The actor, who is currently celebrating the success of The Odyssey, stopped short of naming the titles he had in mind.

That omission has sparked widespread curiosity, with fans now wondering which Tom Holland films he was referring to.

Speaking on the Dish podcast, Holland reflected on how different it feels to promote films he genuinely believes in compared with projects that failed to impress him.

Tom Holland Says Promoting Some Films Felt Dishonest

During the interview, Holland explained that discussing his latest releases has been an enjoyable experience because he is proud of both projects.

'I'm absolutely loving it,' he said. 'When you're doing press for movies you're really proud of, it's really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it.'

The actor then revealed that not every press tour had been as straightforward.

'I've had experiences before when people say, "Why should you see this movie?" And in the back of your mind, you're like, "You shouldn't, because it's sh*t,"' Holland admitted.

He did not identify which films he was referring to, nor did he elaborate on how many projects fell into that category.

Instead, he contrasted those experiences with his current promotional campaign, which he described as feeling like 'a bit of a victory lap.'

Which Tom Holland Movies Could He Have Meant?

Although Holland never named the films, his comments have prompted renewed interest in his filmography.

The British actor has built a successful career with acclaimed performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Impossible and The Devil All the Time.

However, not every release has been met with the same level of critical or commercial success.

Among the titles that received mixed or negative reviews are Chaos Walking, the 2021 science fiction film co-starring Daisy Ridley, and Cherry, the crime drama directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Uncharted, despite becoming a commercial success at the global box office, also divided critics following its 2022 release.

There is no evidence that Holland was referring to any of these films.

He did not confirm or hint at specific titles during the podcast, making any connection purely speculative based on their critical reception.

'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man' Mark a Career High

Holland's comments come as he enjoys one of the strongest periods of his career.

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The Odyssey, the latest adaptation of Homer's epic poem, has surpassed $600 million (£451 million) at the global box office within its first week of release.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway portraying Penelope and Holland appearing as their son, Telemachus.

At the same time, Holland is promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fourth standalone Marvel film as Peter Parker.

The film continues the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living anonymously after Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of his identity while facing a new evolution of his powers.

Reflecting on the simultaneous promotion of both films, Holland said the experience has been especially rewarding.

'It's felt really like a bit of a victory lap to be honest,' he said. 'I've really enjoyed it. I'm super proud of both of the films.'