A photo of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and her younger sister Whitney with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, is said to be proof that the actress lied about being physically assaulted by Depp in 2013.

Depp's lawyer Eleanor Laws, presented the photo to London's High Court on the second day of having Heard on the witness stand on Tuesday. The picture was allegedly taken the night after she claimed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star assaulted her.

Laws questioned Heard if she remembers anything from the said photo and if she can see injuries on her face.

"Do you agree that there is absolutely no injury on your face in this photo?" Laws asked the actress as quoted by Page Six.

At first, Heard told the court that she could not tell from the picture whether it showed her injuries. She then added, "It looks like my lip was slightly swollen."

"Does this photo show you before or after you were hit by Mr. Depp?" Laws pressed to which Heard shot back, "Which time? There were a lot of incidents in March."

Depp is suing The Sun for a 2018 article that labelled him as a "wife-beater." He insisted on his innocence and said he never physically assaulted or has never been violent toward his then-wife.

However, the "Aquaman" star alleged that Depp hit her for the first time in March 2013 after he started to drink heavily again after 160 days of being sober. She said it is one of the 14 incidents of physical violence she endured from him during their relationship.

Heard said Depp hit her "with an open hand" across her cheek when she laughed at his tattoo of ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder. The ink initially read "Winona Forever" and he had it changed to "Wino Forever" after their split in 1993.

"I was stunned. I had never had a man other than my dad hit me. I was staring at him in shock, finishing the laughter that had caused him to hit me, looking at him, and trying to decipher what was going on. I didn't know if it was some kind of joke," Heard wrote in her witness statement which The Sun's legal team presented to the court.

The actress said Depp hit her again and the third time was harder that it felt like her "eye popped out." It knocked her off her feet and he later got down on his knees to apologise as she sat down on the sofa in silence. Heard said Depp blamed his violent tendencies to a third person he called "the monster."