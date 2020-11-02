Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun via its parent company News Group Newspapers (NGN) for its article that labelled him as a "wife-beater" to Amber Heard. London's High Court Judge Mr. Justice Nicol handed the verdict on Monday, after careful examination of the "14 incidents" of abuse the actress recalled during the court trial.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued the publication for defamation and denied that he was the domestic abuser during his marriage with Heard. He claimed the actress was the aggressor, although the judge "found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard."

Judge Nicol noticed a recurring theme in Mr. Depp's evidence was that Ms. Heard had constructed a hoax and that she had done this as an "insurance policy" and that the "Aquaman" actress was a "gold-digger". He said he does not "accept this characterisation of Ms. Heard."

"Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants (NGN) have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true," the judge said as quoted by BBC.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted," Judge Nicol continued, adding that the "natural and ordinary meaning" of The Sun's article was that Depp "was guilty, on overwhelming evidence, of serious domestic violence against his then-wife, causing significant injury and leading to her fearing for her life."

A spokesperson for The Sun thanked Heard for "her courage in giving evidence to the court" following the ruling. The representative also thanked Judge Nicol for "his careful consideration."

"The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years. Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Heard's US lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft expected as much from the verdict. She said it was "not a surprise" and assured that her team will present "more voluminous evidence" when the actress will take the stand again against Depp's $50 million defamation case in Virginia.