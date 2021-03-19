Johnny Depp and his legal team on Thursday provided "fresh evidence" to prove that Amber Heard told a "calculated and manipulative lie" when she said she donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

According to The Telegraph, the evidence was provided to the Court of Appeal to support the actor's request for a re-trial on his libel case against The Sun. Depp lost during last year's initial trial in London's High Court after Justice Nicol ruled that he assaulted his ex-wife and put her in "fear of her life" three times. He also ruled that 12 out of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence did occur.

Now, Depp and his lawyers are contesting Heard's credibility given that she allegedly lied when she told the court that she has donated all of the divorce money. The actor's lawyer, Andrew Caldecott QC, said the evidence shows that she only gave $100,000 to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and $450,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Heard told the court that she made an anonymous $500,000 donation to ACLU. It is unclear if the money came from her personally.

Read more Amber Heard failed to donate $7M divorce settlement to pledged charities

In a statement to the Court of Appeal, Caldecott wrote that the pledges "strengthened Ms. Heard's credit in an exceptional way" during the hearing. However, if "the truth about the charity claim emerged at the trial, it would have materially affected Mr. Justice Nicol's consideration of Ms. Heard's evidence as a whole."

The lawyer added that Depp had his suspicions then about her charity claim, but had no proof at the time to support them. He said Heard "took every available step to suppress the evidence."

"The judge should have analysed the extent to which Ms. Heard's evidence undermined her credibility in relation to her allegations of physical assault/injury. This fresh evidence goes to the heart of the matter. It demonstrates that Ms. Heard was a dishonest witness," Caldecott argued.

Depp and his legal team then seek a retrial of "this exceptional case" based on the new evidence. Caldecott also argued that Mr. Justice Nicol accepted Heard's statements "too glibly without proper examination."