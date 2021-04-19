Johnny Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman recently released an LAPD body cam video as incriminating evidence against Amber Heard in her domestic abuse allegations against the actor.

The footage was reportedly taken on the night that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star allegedly threw a phone at her face and trashed his penthouse in a fit of rage. The actress and her friends described a "chaotic, messy crime scene" but the officers who responded to their call for help saw otherwise.

Waldman told the Daily Mail that the videos "unambiguously show that the penthouse was utterly undamaged and that their testimony was one more grandiose lie." Of the night in question, Heard's friend Rocky Pennington said Depp was "hitting everything with the wine bottle, just smashing it all off. So there was fruit on the floor and baskets and, you know, glass bottles and flowers."

Just one more problem with absurd clean up stories that defy laws of both physics and housekeeping, are internally inconsistent, and obliterated by 3 sworn depositions from 2 LAPD responding officers AND the 2 new LAPD BODY CAM surveillance videos is....more evidence. #papertrail pic.twitter.com/AzBoj5kK9H — Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) April 18, 2021

...with wine sloshed everywhere and sharp broken glass and broken sterling candelabras and fruit and cutlery and jars and vases and flowers smashed throughout the penthouses and deep puddles of wine in the hallway, this would not seem to be the most prudent footwear on Mr Drew. pic.twitter.com/y4n4r9eqHD — Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) April 18, 2021

Heard likewise said that he "broke a lot of glass things that left glass on the floor. When he walked out into the hallway, you could see wine spilled all over the ground and wine on the walls and...and so I knew that at least he had gone through there and was like sloshing wine anywhere."

LAPD Officers Saenz and Hadden arrive at 9:05 PM. They testify 3 times there was NO damage to penthouses or Ms Heard.



Josh Drew: “After this we cleaned up some of the broken glass in PH3 ... other things ... we left as it was.”



Rocky Pennington: "Nothing had been cleared up"

Ms. Pennington: “in the hallway there were PUDDLES OF SPILLED WINE on the floor and SPLASHED ON THE WALLS and a DENT in the [door] of my apartment”



“NOTHING HAD BEEN CLEARED UP IN THE APARTMENT. The police clearly saw everything.”



But 4 LAPD + 2 BODY CAM videos exposed the lies pic.twitter.com/by3irs6nU4 — Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) April 17, 2021

The body cam shows two police officers arriving at the scene and they checked to "make sure everybody's okay." They saw three women inside and as they swept the place found no evidence to confirm Heard and Pennington's statements.

"You can see clearly in the police bodycam videos that all the items Ms. Heard and her friends claimed Mr. Depp smashed to smithereens with a wine bottle off the island in his penthouse kitchen - glass, fruit, baskets, vases, and candelabras - are in perfect condition and tidily in their place. Nor does the red wine they claimed that Mr. Depp splashed all over the light-colored hallway carpets and walls exist," Waldman said of the police footage.

The cops in the video came to the penthouse about two hours after Heard's friends accidentally dialed 911 twice. The first two responders, officers Tyler Hadden and Melissa Saenz, a domestic violence specialist, have since testified in depositions made last month that they saw no evidence of vandalism or injuries to her face. Depp was not even there when the alleged altercation occurred.