Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ugly domestic violence case just got uglier after the former accused his ex-wife of defecating on his bed and punching him on his face for arriving late for her birthday party.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed an official declaration at the federal court of Fairfax County, Virginia, in which he detailed the physical abuse he suffered at the hands of Heard. Depp recalled that she was furious even though he already informed her that he would be late for her party because of an important meeting.

"Among other violent acts, Ms. Heard punched me repeatedly in the face as I lay in bed reading after the party, leaving me with an egg-shaped swelling under my left eye," reads Depp's declaration, as quoted by We Got This Covered.

The following morning, Depp shared that either Heard or one of her friends who were there at the party, defecated on his bed before they left for Coachella together. The actor said that their estate manager, Kevin Murphy, told him that Heard said the faeces was "just a harmless prank."

Depp previously accused Heard of defaecating on his bed in court documents submitted in May 2019. He called it a "sick" prank that was the final straw in her physical and mental abuse towards him. After that incident, Depp "resolved to divorce" the actress.

"As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard—most recently the April 21 physical attack and defaecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning—I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard," Depp stated in the legal documents.

In his official declaration, Depp claimed that Heard "went berserk and started screaming" after he told her that he was filing for divorce. The "Aquaman 2" star allegedly called her friend iO Tillet Wright to deny the defaecation incident, and to call it as a figment of his imagination. Depp grabbed her phone and tossed it four feet away from her onto a sofa.

Depp remembered when he turned to walk away, Heard started screaming "Johnny stop hitting me!" and her friend, who was hiding somewhere in the penthouse, rushed to her side and told him to "leave her alone."

"I was shocked and immediately denied this absurd allegation because I had neither thrown the phone at her, nor hit her, nor touched her, nor was I physically anywhere near her. Ms. Heard did not know that my two security guards were posted immediately outside the door of the penthouse," Depp wrote.

Depp's recent allegations against Heard come after leaked audiotapes of their conversations revealed that she was the domestic abuser during their marriage. She even admitted on the tapes that she cannot promise that she would not get physically violent again whenever she gets mad.