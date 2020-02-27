Johnny Depp appeared before London's High Court on Wednesday to press libel charges against The Sun for its serious allegations stating that he was a wife-beater during his marriage to Amber Heard.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star arrived in court dressed in a navy suit, blue scarf, and blue-tinted sunglasses accompanied by his representative, David Sherborne, QC. , whose other famous clients include Hugh Grant and Harry Styles. Sherbone told the court that Depp filed the lawsuit against The Sun over an article that "contains serious and criminal accusations" that the actor "beat his wife and caused her significant injury."

The libel charge is Depp's "right to have himself publicly vindicated," which is said to be a "vital function of the libel when it takes place." The "Minamata" star is set to present 17 witnesses to validate his innocence. Depp's lawyer said the actor is suing the tabloid "to obtain the vindication of justice."

"He is seeking the only outcome possible in this matter, based on one of the largest bodies of physical evidence ever assembled in an abuse hoax case, including multiple audio confessions," Depp's lawyer said in a statement sent to ET Canada, adding that Dan Wootton, who is behind the damaging article, "lacks the courage to testify."

"Amber Heard's own personal assistant has just agreed pursuant to a subpoena to testify against Ms. Heard, and the real #MeToo abuse victim who was misused as a source in the Sun article is also testifying against the Sun," Depp's attorney continued.

The actor is said to be "looking forward to his day in court." Depp's trial against The Sun is set for March 23, and is scheduled to last for 10 days.

The Sun published the said article in April 2018 and questioned author J.K. Rowling's decision to hire Depp in her film "Fantastic Beasts." The headline labeled the actor as a "wife-beater" and the content of the article puts him on a guilty verdict. Sherbone said The Sun already removed the words "wife-beater" from the online article.