Johnny Depp opens his first-ever Instagram account with a couple of posts and in one, he shares a meaningful message about showing compassion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star immediately tackled the current health crisis plaguing the globe in the first video he posted on social media. He took to Instagram on Thursday tp remind everyone to keep the positivity alive amid the crisis of the "invisible enemy," COVID-19.

"Hi everyone...this is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before. I don't think I really ever felt a particular reason to until now," Depp opened his message.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damages to people's lives. People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for breath," he said, and noted that "people are dying at frighteningly high rates," with many "unable to provide for their children and families as a result of this hideous global pandemic."

Depp talked about the economic challenges brought by COVID-19, with people losing their jobs and businesses losing profits. He also mentioned the homeless, those without protection from the disease nor a way of self-isolating, and encouraged people to help each other out during these dark times.

The "Minamata" star urged everyone to show compassion and care for each other because through caring "we will help each other and we will prevail." He also asked followers to stay safe and well and stressed the importance of staying home and in using it as an opportunity to spend more time with loved ones.

"Despite our dire circumstances, we must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We need to keep ourselves curious," Depp continued, and noted that isolation can be used as an opportunity for "great learning."

"Today ain't coming back, so we have a responsibility to each other to approach these times with new strategies. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day," he added.

In the over 8-minute Instagram video, Depp also thanked his fans "for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years" that has touched him "beyond words."

Fans have since suspected that Depp is joining Instagram after they saw the "@johnnydepp" handle added and verified. The actor's post also comes hours after he sang a cover of John Legend's "Isolation" with Jeff Beck.