Johnny Depp is said to be looking to revamp his career with a potential role in the "Ghost Rider" reboot, and he wants to play a villain.

The "Minamata" star's career has seen a decline following allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016, stating that he physically abused her during their marriage. The accusations came in the height of the Me Too movement and the actor's reputation suffered a great deal.

Depp has since also sued Heard for defamation because he insists on his innocence and the trial is scheduled for 2021. Despite convincing evidence that point at the "Aquaman" actress being the abuser during their relationship, there is no guarantee that his career can bounce back up.

The 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star still has his spot in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. But according to sources for We Got This Covered, he also wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and star in a potential blockbuster film. He reportedly wants to be in the "Ghost Rider" reboot to portray the villain, Bounty Hunter.

Depp is a fan of Ghost Rider and the insiders claimed that he already told Marvel about his interest to be cast in the reboot. Keanu Reeves is said to be in the running to play the titular character, so he might just get the villain role.

Marvel has yet to respond to this rumour, but the intel comes from a legit source. They are the same people who revealed that Disney is working on a "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel" show for Disney Plus before they were both confirmed.

It would be interesting to see Depp play the role of a villain especially one who dresses in all black, rides a black horse, and shoots Hellfire from a shotgun. For the unaware, Bounty Hunter in the "Ghost Rider" comics tracks down people and kills them in the service of Memphisto or Satan.

This would not be the first time that Depp's name became associated with the "Ghost Rider." He previously expressed interest to play Johnny Blaze or the titular character before Nicholas Cage bagged the role.