Winona Ryder says Amber Heard's allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp are impossible to believe since the man she knows him to be is incapable of doing physical harm to anyone.

Ryder and Depp met on the set of "Edward Scissorhands" and became a couple for four years. In those years they were together, the actress never once experienced any kind of physical harm from her then-fiancé. She even considered Depp as her best friend and a close family member who made her feel protected and safe. She said that she never once saw or felt him being violent or abusive to her or anyone.

Thus, she was shocked and horrified when she learned that Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse. The "Stranger Things" star admitted that she "was absolutely shocked, confused and upset" when she heard the accusations against him.

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations," Ryder said in sworn testimony obtained by The Blast in defense of Depp in his defamation case against Heard.

Speaking from her own experience being with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, Ryder expressed her disbelief that he is capable of committing an act of violence.

"He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen," Ryder continued, adding that she knows Depp "as a really good man."

The 48-year old star acknowledged that she "obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber." But she had a "wildly different" experience during her relationship with Depp. She remembered him as "an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy" who was so very protective of her and those he loves. Ryder said she "felt so very, very safe with him."

This is not the only time Ryder defended Depp from Heard's domestic abuse claims. She also testified that the actor is not a violent person back in 2016, after the "Aquaman" star filed for divorce from Depp.