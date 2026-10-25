Jordan's King Abdullah II has vowed the 'harshest penalties' following a shooting at St George's Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud, in Karak governorate, on Friday, 23 October 2026.

Nine people were killed and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral, according to the Associated Press and Jordanian authorities.

The death toll initially stood at seven before rising to nine on Saturday as two injured victims died. Jordan declared three days of national mourning beginning on Friday, while security authorities continued searching for those responsible.

The shooting took place in southern Jordan, in a community known for its Christian population and longstanding relations between religious groups.

Authorities have described the violence as a terrorist attack, although investigators have not publicly established the perpetrators' identities or confirmed their motives.

Terrified Mourners Flee as Gunmen Open Fire

Dorgham Halasa, who was attending the funeral, told the Associated Press that intense gunfire erupted about 15 minutes after the service began. Mourners fled for safety as shots continued around the church.

Footage broadcast by Jordanian state television appeared to show two men carrying pistols approaching the building and opening fire. A third man, appearing to carry a semi-automatic rifle, subsequently joined them before the three moved towards the church.

Witnesses provided differing accounts of the number of attackers. Halasa said others had reported seeing four men, although he had not personally seen the gunmen, and authorities had not confirmed the total number of people involved.

Jordan:



Armed terrorists stormed a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, firing on nearly 200 Christian mourners for 5 minutes.



At least 7 killed and 28+ wounded.



CCTV shows the gunmen arriving by car with AK-47s before fleeing. pic.twitter.com/SRCshUVdda — Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) October 23, 2026

Another survivor, Saed al-Halaseh, told AP that masked attackers fired at people standing outside the church. He alleged that the gunmen returned to shoot those who had already been wounded, although his account has not been independently established.

Al-Halaseh said he survived by dropping to the ground and crawling behind a nearby car. He recalled seeing people he knew being shot as others attempted to escape.

'They were simply mourners at a funeral,' he told AP, questioning what the attackers could have wanted from those attending the service.

Photographs and video recorded after the attack showed shattered windows, bullet damage and blood inside the church. The footage documented the aftermath but did not establish the gunmen's identities or the reasons behind the violence.

King Chairs Security Council as 'Iron Fist' Pledge Made

King Abdullah II condemned the attack on Friday, writing on X that Jordan 'will confront the terrorist act that targeted Karak with the harshest penalties.' He also expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The monarch visited wounded survivors at Prince Ali Military Hospital in Karak on Friday. The following day, he chaired a National Security Council meeting and directed security authorities to respond with 'an iron fist' against those responsible and anyone attempting to undermine Jordan's unity.

سنواجه العمل الإرهابي الذي استهدف الكرك بأشد العقوبات. ومن توهم أن رصاص الغدر يشق صف الأردنيين، خاب مسعاه أمام صلابتنا ووحدتنا. جميع الأردنيين من شمال الوطن لجنوبه شركاء الأرض والموقف ولن ينفذ بينهما غدر. أحر التعازي لذوي الشهداء وأمنياتنا بالشفاء للمصابين

دم الأردني غالي، وسنضرب… — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) October 23, 2026

According to the Royal Hashemite Court, Abdullah described the protection of Jordanians as a priority and called for a comprehensive assessment of the security response. He also instructed officials to strengthen measures intended to prevent future attacks and counter extremist ideology.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan separately addressed security officials in Karak on Friday evening. He attributed the violence to extremist ideology and pledged legal action against the perpetrators and those promoting extremism, although no specific organisation had been conclusively linked to the attack.

Health Minister Ibrahim al-Budour initially reported that two injured patients were in critical condition. On Saturday morning, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, confirmed that one critically injured patient had died, raising the death toll to eight.

Later that day, Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced that another injured person had died, bringing the confirmed toll to nine. Petra also reported that three patients were discharged from Karak Government Hospital on Saturday evening after their conditions stabilised.

Authorities continued investigating the attack, with no immediate claim of responsibility. Reuters reported that security had been increased at shopping centres, foreign embassies and other locations as the search for the gunmen continued.

Global Leaders and Clerics Condemn Funeral Attack

The shooting prompted condemnation from several countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Oman. Iraq's foreign minister also contacted his Jordanian counterpart to express solidarity following the attack.

Religious leaders denounced the violence, including Al-Azhar's grand imam, Ahmed al-Tayeb, in Cairo. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the targeting of a funeral as 'especially heinous', according to his spokesman, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Karak has experienced deadly violence before. In 2016, gunmen attacked police and several locations, including a Crusader castle, killing 10 people, seven of them officers, before security forces killed the attackers following a prolonged confrontation.

However, authorities have not established any connection between that incident and Friday's church shooting.

For survivors, the shooting has raised concerns about safety in a community associated with religious coexistence. Al-Halaseh told AP that the attack had shaken the sense of security residents had long experienced, while investigators continued efforts to determine who carried out the shooting and why.