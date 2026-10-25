An Iowa city councilwoman who appears in a Republican super PAC advert branding a Democratic congressional candidate 'dangerous' for children pleaded guilty to child endangerment after driving drunk with two of her children in the car.

Shellie Flockhart features in a Congressional Leadership Fund advert attacking Sarah Trone Garriott, who is challenging Republican Representative Zach Nunn in the Des Moines area.

Court records show that Flockhart pleaded guilty in 2017 to child endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She has since called the episode 'a profound failure in judgment that endangered those I love most.'

Councilwoman Fronts High-Spend Super PAC Campaign

Flockhart, 55, is a Republican member of the city council in Dallas Center, Iowa, The Washington Post. The advert identifies her only as 'Shellie.'

The spot was produced by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership that spends heavily to protect and win seats for the party. It features several women who argue that Trone Garriott, a Democratic state senator, is a danger to children because of her votes on transgender issues.

'When it comes to our kids, Sarah is just plain dangerous,' Flockhart says in the advert.

The super PAC has spent at least £750,000 ($1 million) on the advert, according to AdImpact data cited by the Post.

🚨A woman who called Sarah Trone Garriott “dangerous” for kids in a pro-Zach Nunn ad in #IA03 pleaded guilty to child endangerment herself.



Shellie Flockhart was busted driving drunk with a BAC of .254 — over 3x the legal limit — with her 8- and 11-year-old kids in the car. pic.twitter.com/oH6NxFIqCh — Oppo Drop 💣 (@OppoDrop) October 24, 2026

Court Records Detail 2017 Arrest

In 2017, authorities say, Flockhart drove drunk with two of her children, then aged eight and 11, in the car, according to the Post report.

According to the Post's account of the case, an officer found her vehicle parked in the grass at the side of a highway. He wrote that her speech was very slurred and that she 'appeared to have difficulty comprehending' his questions.

A preliminary breath test registered 0.254, roughly three times Iowa's legal driving limit of 0.08, the Post reported. A subsequent test at the jail registered 0.192.

Flockhart pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court for Dallas County to one count of child endangerment and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Both convictions were misdemeanours. She was fined and placed on probation.

Flockhart gave the Post a one-page statement, but attached conditions the paper said would breach its editorial standards. She later posted a longer version on X, in which she addressed the arrest directly.

In it, she described the incident as 'inexcusable' and 'a grave mistake', and said she was committed to a sobriety programme. She has spoken publicly about her past addiction and rehabilitation, telling a podcast in 2025: 'It's been one of the most rewarding things ever, and I don't regret that part of my journey.'

Tight Iowa Battle Fuels Aggressive Messaging

Trone Garriott is trying to unseat Nunn in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, which covers Des Moines and its suburbs. The Post reported that the Cook Political Report had recently moved the race from a toss-up to one that favours Democrats.

Zach Schenkman, a spokesperson for Trone Garriott's campaign, said: 'It's disappointing, but not surprising, that Zach Nunn and his allies have resorted to desperate lies.'

Nunn's campaign did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

Torunn Sinclair, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, issued a statement that did not address why Flockhart had been included in the advert. Instead, it criticised the Post for reporting on it.

Trone Garriott, a Lutheran pastor, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2020 and represents West Des Moines, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch. In 2022 she defeated Jake Chapman, then president of the Iowa Senate, and in 2024 she retained her seat after a recount.

The attack centres on her record in the chamber. She voted against a bill that bars students from entering school bathrooms that do not match their sex at birth.

Trone Garriott has pushed back in her own advertising. 'I oppose letting men in women's locker rooms and voted to let parents, not politicians, make decisions for their kids,' she said in a recent ad.

Democrats Seize on Report as House Fight Looms

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee seized on the report. In a statement, DCCC spokesperson Katie Smith said: 'Zach Nunn and his allies prove once again they will go to any length to lie about Sarah's record and her character.'

The committee accused Nunn's allies of spending heavily to undermine Trone Garriott's reputation using a woman who had pleaded guilty to child endangerment. It also cited a Punchbowl News report about a man who had appeared in an earlier Nunn advert and later spoke out against the congressman.

The seat is part of the wider battle for control of the House on 3 November.

Iowa voters go to the polls on Tuesday 3 November.