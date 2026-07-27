Kendall Jenner has reportedly told friends she is 'in love' with actor Jacob Elordi, with sources claiming the model now sees him as a long-term partner after the pair grew closer earlier this year.

Rumours linking Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi romantically first emerged in February after reports suggested the longtime friends had begun dating. According to sources, the relationship initially developed casually before becoming more serious in recent months.

Kendall, 30, has reportedly spent increasing amounts of time with the Wuthering Heights actor and has introduced him to members of her family, including Caitlyn Jenner.

The latest claims follow earlier reports that Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber helped bring the pair together earlier this year. An unnamed source claimed Kendall rarely introduces romantic partners to Caitlyn Jenner.

'Everyone meets Kris right off the bat because she is so social and involved with her kids, but not Caitlyn, who is more of a recluse these days, so this is very special and unusual.'

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Relationship Reportedly Grows Stronger

The latest reports suggest the relationship has progressed beyond its early stages.

According to an unnamed source, Kendall has been telling friends she is 'in love' and believes Jacob is 'everything she's been looking for.'

The source also claimed the past few months have 'felt like something out of a movie' and that Kendall is 'happier than she's been in a long time.'

The same source said Elordi's everyday gestures have impressed the model, describing him as thoughtful and attentive. Among the examples cited were carrying her bag, opening doors and regularly checking on her wellbeing.

The pair have also continued making public appearances together.

Last week they were reportedly seen in the VIP area at a Chris Stapleton concert in George, Washington, where they were photographed talking throughout the performance. Videos of the outing later circulated on TikTok, prompting widespread discussion among fans.

Family Reportedly Supports the Relationship

According to the same source, Kylie Jenner is 'thrilled' to see her sister happy and is hopeful the relationship will continue.

The source also repeated earlier claims that Kylie, together with Hailey and Justin Bieber, encouraged Kendall and Elordi to pursue a romantic relationship after years of friendship.

Kendall has generally kept her personal relationships more private than several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, making the reported introductions to both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner notable, according to those familiar with the family.

Reports have suggested the relationship has already become more integrated into family gatherings than some of Kendall's previous romances, although neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly commented on the claims.

Kris Jenner's Reported Role

Reports have also suggested Kris Jenner has taken an interest in the relationship.

According to unnamed sources, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has attempted to become involved as the romance develops, leading to claims she has been 'meddling.'

Neither Kris Jenner nor her representatives have publicly responded to those reports.

Kris Jenner has long played a central role in managing the family's business interests and public image, although there is no independent confirmation that she has become involved in Kendall's current relationship.

Kendall has previously spoken about valuing privacy in her personal life despite growing up in one of the world's most closely followed celebrity families.

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Online reaction to the relationship has continued to grow following the pair's recent public appearances.

Some social media users have expressed enthusiasm about the romance, while others have urged caution, noting that the reports are based primarily on unnamed sources and that neither Kendall Jenner nor Jacob Elordi has publicly confirmed the relationship.

For now, reports indicate Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continue to spend time together and that those close to the model believe the relationship has become increasingly serious.

However, the couple have not publicly addressed the latest claims about their relationship, and representatives for both have not commented.